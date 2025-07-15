BPI appoints new leadership talent

Memphis, Tenn.—BPI has recently appointed several new members to its team. According to the company, these strategic executive appointments reflect its focus on growth, succession planning and long-term success.

Glynn Alexander, who has served as chairman for the past 24 years, has transitioned into the role of vice chairman. His decades of service and vision are said to have helped shape BPI.

Dan Riley will also step down as president and CEO as he is set to assume the role of chairman of the board.

Additionally, Wally McAlexander will take over as president and CEO, bringing his strong financial acumen and steady leadership to guide BPI through its next phase. In turn, Austin Starnes has been appointed chief operating officer. As a 20-year BPI veteran, Starnes has held various leadership roles who now oversee day-to-day operations and the executive team.

The company has also announced two additional leadership promotions: Jeremy Veach has been named vice president of product strategy, following 12 impactful years growing BPI’s tile division. Brad Bossence will step into the role of vice president of operations, where he will work on building collaboration and driving long-term value across the business