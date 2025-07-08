Henry launches TRUEblue Flooring Solutions

Aliquippa, Pa.—Henry, an Ardex Group brand and trusted leader in flooring installation products, announced the launch of its new brand awareness campaign: Henry TRUEblue Flooring Solutions. This new campaign is meant to highlight Henry’s continued commitment to performance, innovation and integrity in every bucket.

According to the company, TRUEblue Flooring Solutions reflects its leadership in innovation with cutting-edge polymer technologies designed to meet the demands of flooring projects in commercial and institutional construction as well as single-family and multifamily residential.

Leading the charge is the recently released Henry 2575 Modified Silane-Based Floor and Wall Adhesive—an adhesive formulated for exceptional strength, resistance to harsh conditions and broad substrate compatibility.

“Henry 2575 works as hard as our customers do,” said Dave Fabyonic, adhesives category manager at Ardex Americas. “2575 Floor and Wall represents the ultimate in strength as well as versatility and we’re proud to offer it as part of our ongoing TRUEblue commitment.”

TRUEblue is designed to underscore Henry’s company goal to be a reliable partner on every jobsite as a name passed down from generation to generation.

“Some of our legacy products, like Henry 440 Cove Base Adhesive, are trusted by so many generations of pro installers, it’s like having another family member on the job,” Fabyonic said.

Henry will continue to expand its product offerings under the TRUEblue banner, reinforcing its promise of quality, performance and peace of mind. All TRUEblue products are supported by an Ardex Americas System One warranty providing assurance on the job.