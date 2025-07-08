Henry launches TRUEblue Flooring Solutions

By FCNews Staff
HomeCategoriesInstallationHenry launches TRUEblue Flooring Solutions

TRUEblue Flooring SolutionsAliquippa, Pa.—Henry, an Ardex Group brand and trusted leader in flooring installation products, announced the launch of its new brand awareness campaign: Henry TRUEblue Flooring Solutions. This new campaign is meant to highlight Henry’s continued commitment to performance, innovation and integrity in every bucket.

According to the company, TRUEblue Flooring Solutions reflects its leadership in innovation with cutting-edge polymer technologies designed to meet the demands of flooring projects in commercial and institutional construction as well as single-family and multifamily residential.

Leading the charge is the recently released Henry 2575 Modified Silane-Based Floor and Wall Adhesive—an adhesive formulated for exceptional strength, resistance to harsh conditions and broad substrate compatibility.

“Henry 2575 works as hard as our customers do,” said Dave Fabyonic, adhesives category manager at Ardex Americas. “2575 Floor and Wall represents the ultimate in strength as well as versatility and we’re proud to offer it as part of our ongoing TRUEblue commitment.”

TRUEblue is designed to underscore Henry’s company goal to be a reliable partner on every jobsite as a name passed down from generation to generation.

“Some of our legacy products, like Henry 440 Cove Base Adhesive, are trusted by so many generations of pro installers, it’s like having another family member on the job,” Fabyonic said.

Henry will continue to expand its product offerings under the TRUEblue banner, reinforcing its promise of quality, performance and peace of mind. All TRUEblue products are supported by an Ardex Americas System One warranty providing assurance on the job.

Previous article
Louisville Tile celebrates 10th year on Best Places to Work list
Next article
J+J Flooring officially launches Tides collection

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Carpet

J+J Flooring officially launches Tides collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Originally previewed at Chicago’s Design Days, J+J Flooring has officially launched its Tides collection—a range of designs intended to resemble the soothing nature of...
Read more
News

Louisville Tile celebrates 10th year on Best Places to Work list

FCNews Staff - 0
Louisville, Ky.—Louisville Tile, a distributor of ceramic tile and related products, celebrated its 10th consecutive year as a recipient of the prestigious Best Places...
Read more
News

Schattdecor appoints Brittany Stanley to executive role

FCNews Staff - 0
Georgia—Schattdecor North America recently appointed Brittany Stanley as senior account executive, which became effective on June 30, 2025. In this role, Stanley will focus...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Listening, not convincing

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C9w-Cs75IWo Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
Featured Post

Laminate stats: Storied momentum showing signs of a slowdown

Reginald Tucker - 0
There’s no denying the fact that the laminate flooring market was thoroughly enjoying a bona fide resurgence here in the U.S. over the past...
Read more
Featured Post

Hardwood stats: Segment cedes share, but high end hangs tough

Reginald Tucker - 0
The dynamics that impacted the hardwood flooring category in 2023—i.e., intense competition from wood look-alike products like SPC, WPC, LVT and laminate, as well...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X