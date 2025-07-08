Louisville Tile celebrates 10th year on Best Places to Work list

By FCNews Staff
Louisville Tile Best Places to Work
Crosby Hall, CAO, and Kristy Panos, director of HR, proudly display Louisville Tile’s growing collection of “Best Places to Work in Kentucky” awards.

Louisville, Ky.—Louisville Tile, a distributor of ceramic tile and related products, celebrated its 10th consecutive year as a recipient of the prestigious Best Places to Work in Kentucky award for 2025. This achievement is said to solidify Louisville Tile’s reputation as a company that prioritizes employee well-being and fosters a thriving workplace culture.

This year, Louisville Tile also ranked third overall in the Best Places to Work in Kentucky program. This significant leap from previous years, which saw the company ranked 14th in 2024 and 11th in 2023 (both in the medium category for companies with 150-499 employees), is considered a testament to the company’s continuous commitment to its valued workforce.

The Best Places to Work in Kentucky awards program, conducted by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management (KYSHRM), recognizes companies that demonstrate a commitment to creating positive and productive work environments.

“Being named the No. 3 Best Place to Work in Kentucky is an incredible honor and a true testament to our people-first culture,” said Kristy Panos, director of human resources at Louisville Tile. “At the heart of this recognition is our commitment to fostering a workplace where employees feel valued, supported and empowered to grow. We’re proud of the community we’ve built together and grateful to our team for making Louisville Tile such a great place to work.”

According to the company, this award reinforces its commitment to creating an environment that promotes employee empowerment, collaboration and personal development. As a family-owned company, Louisville Tile celebrates 70 years of business.

