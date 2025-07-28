Louisville Tile introduces Arkigeo collection

By FCNews Staff
Arkigeo Louisville, Ky.—Louisville Tile announced the availability of the Arkigeo collection by Wilcox Fifty Five. This new line—imported from Italy—is designed to offer a refined limestone look with design flexibility, ideal for both residential and commercial applications.

The Arkigeo collection draws inspiration from the Earth’s natural geological processes, reflecting the unique aesthetic of limestone curated over thousands of years. The Italian collection features cool and warm neutral tones, that features a series of tiles with subtle veining in its designs.

The collection is offered in a range of formats, including a distinctive 3 x 18 chevron tile. This size option, according to the company, is to empower designers and homeowners to infuse neutral spaces with creative personality. Arkigeo also features a versatile 12 x 24 matte tile and a complementary 2 x 2 mosaic.

“We’re excited to offer the Arkigeo Collection to our clients,” said Catherine Buehre, vice president of product development at Louisville Tile. “This collection is all about timeless style. The subtle limestone look, paired with the versatile 3 x 18 chevron, unlocks unlimited design possibilities, while still keeping a sophisticated and lasting feel. Plus, since it’s rated for commercial use and now stocked in our main warehouse, it’s more accessible than ever for projects throughout our service territory.”

The Arkigeo collection features five neutral colors and is now fully stocked at Louisville Tile’s central warehouse. It is ready to ship directly to clients throughout the company’s service area.

