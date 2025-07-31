Mohawk continues support for Susan G. Komen 3 Day Series

Dalton—Mohawk is set to support walkers in the 2025 Susan G. Komen 3 Day Series. Starting on Friday, the company will visit Denver, Boston, Dallas/Fort Worth and San Diego, distributing over 6,000 SmartCushion pieces with local retail partners. The cushion provides much-needed comfort during lunch breaks, boosting morale on the 60-mile journey.

For the second year, FCNews will be supporting Mohawk’s efforts. Steve Feldman, FCNews publisher, will walk alongside the Mohawk team as well as Bruce Odette, CEO, Carpet Exchange, for one of the three days. Last year, the team finished the 20-mile walk in just over 6.5 miles.

Since 1989, Susan G. Komen has invested over $1 billion in breast cancer research, helping to reduce mortality rates by 44%. Despite this progress, significant challenges remain. One in eight women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and experts say that one-third of breast cancer deaths could be prevented with universal access to modern treatments.

“After nearly 25 years of partnership with Susan G. Komen, we remain deeply committed to advancing breast cancer research and supporting the incredible participants of the Susan G. Komen 3-Day Series,” said Victor Abelairas, Mohawk’s vice president and general manager, pad and cushion. “Our SmartCushion donations are just one way we demonstrate our dedication. We are honored to be on the ground, offering encouragement to the walkers, and we look forward to continuing our support and being part of this vital effort to help end breast cancer.”

In addition to SmartCushion, Mohawk will provide sun shelters for more comfortable lunchtime seating and donate bright pink carpet runners for the “Mohawk Mile,” a path lined with cheer teams to lead walkers to the finish line each day of the Susan G. Komen 3-Day Series. Mohawk also collects and recycles the used cushion through its ReCover recycling program, which has diverted over 160 million pounds of carpet and cushion from landfills.

“We are profoundly grateful for Mohawk’s unwavering commitment to the breast cancer community through its long-standing Decorate for a Cure program and continued support of the Susan G. Komen 3 Day Series,” said Sarah Rosales, vice president of corporate partnerships at Susan G. Komen. “Their generosity is helping to drive critical research, expand access to care, and provide real hope to the patients, survivors, and families we serve every day.”

A portion of the proceeds from every SmartCushion purchase directly supports Susan G. Komen’s mission. Retailers can access advertising assets on the Mohawk Ad Center to promote SmartCushion and Susan G. Komen to their customers during the 3-Day Series and throughout the year.

