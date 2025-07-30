NTCA hosts annual Five-Star Summer Meeting

By FCNews Staff
NTCA Five-Star Summer MeetingNashville, Tenn.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) successfully hosted its NTCA Five-Star Summer Meeting from July 27-29, here, bringing together elite Five-Star contractor members from across the country for three days of industry insight, networking and strategic growth.

Held at the Thompson Hotel Nashville, the meeting featured a dynamic agenda filled with high-impact education, interactive panel discussions and collaborative peer group breakouts. The event offered a unique opportunity for top tile contractors to share solutions, explore challenges, and strengthen their professional network.

“This was one of our most impactful meetings yet,” said Bart Bettiga, executive director of NTCA. “From advanced safety compliance to emerging AI technologies and practical succession planning, attendees walked away with actionable strategies to elevate their businesses.”

The NTCA Five-Star Summer Meeting featured a lineup of sessions that addressed the most pressing challenges and innovations in the tile contracting industry. Angela DiGianfelice of TOSHA led an important session on navigating silica safety, offering vital guidance on OSHA compliance and worker protection protocols. Shayne Paterson was represented by his partner Renata Doralieva-Paterson (JENGAI) and Jerry Freeman (Spec-ID) showcased transformative AI tools that are revolutionizing preconstruction, helping contractors streamline bidding and project workflows. Roman Basi of Basi & Associates delivered critical insights on legal structuring, succession planning, and tax strategies tailored to the lifecycle of a tile business.

In addition to the high-caliber educational content, attendees enjoyed an opening reception on the Goldtop Terrace, and a lively Monday night dinner at Ole Red on Broadway.

The NTCA Five-Star Summer Meeting served as a cornerstone event for the association’s most credentialed contractor members, reinforcing the NTCA’s ongoing commitment to supporting tile professionals with resources, advocacy and community.

