NWFA appoints new president, CEO

By FCNews Staff
NWFA CEOSt. Charles, Mo.—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) just appointed Stephanie Owen as its newest president and CEO. This appointment follows an extensive search process led by a volunteer selection committee and unanimous approval by the executive committee of NWFA’s board of directors.

“We are confident that under Owen’s leadership, the NWFA will continue to thrive further strengthening our association, advancing the wood flooring industry and supporting our members and staff in meaningful and impactful ways,” said Steve Brattin, chair of the NWFA executive committee. “We are excited for what the future holds for this great association, our incredible industry, our members and the entire NWFA team.”

Owen most recently served in the role of interim CEO for NWFA. Since joining the organization in 2015, she has held a variety of roles—including education and member engagement director, vice president of education, as well as the executive director of the education and research foundation. Her dedication, leadership and deep understanding of the wood flooring industry are said to have made her an invaluable part of the NWFA team.

“It’s an incredible honor to step into this role with an organization that has meant so much to me, both personally and professionally,” Owen said. “NWFA is made up of passionate members, a committed team and a shared belief in the value of our craft. I’m excited to lead us into the next chapter—focused on growing our impact, supporting our members in meaningful ways and continuing to elevate the wood flooring industry we all care so deeply about.”

During her time at NWFA, Owen has dedicated a lot of focus in the development of NWFA’s online university as well as its inaugural Leadership Development Summit.

