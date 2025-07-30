Registration for 2025 Alan Greenberg tournament now open

By FCNews Staff
Alan Greenberg tournamentAdairsville, Ga.—The 2025 Alan Greenberg charity golf tournament, hosted by CCA Global Partners, returns on Sept. 17 at Barnsley Gardens, here. This year, there’s also a new addition: the first-ever FCIF pickleball tournament.

Proceeds from the event support the Floor Covering Industry Foundation (FCIF), which works to provide financial help to professionals facing severe illness, disability or medical emergencies—just like Luis, an 18-year flooring veteran whose FCIF grant helped cover his mortgage and medical bills during a life-altering health crisis.

About the tournament

The Alan Greenberg charity golf tournament is an annual event that unites the flooring industry in support of colleagues facing medical hardship. The 2025 event will offer participants a full day of golf or pickleball, an evening awards dinner and opportunities to come together in support of flooring families facing life-altering medical challenges.

Event details:
  • Date: Sept. 17, 2025
  • Location: Barnsley Gardens, Adairsville, Ga.
  • Activities: Golf tournament, pickleball tournament, awards dinner

Why it matters

Alan Greenberg tournamentLuis dedicated 18 years to the flooring industry before enduring a series of serious medical challenges. Over four years, he faced prostate cancer, multiple surgeries and spinal stenosis that left him physically disabled and unable to work. With bills piling up, Luis turned to the Floor Covering Industry Foundation. A grant helped cover his mortgage and medical expenses—providing critical relief during a time of overwhelming hardship. “I came across the Floor Covering Industry Foundation as if it were a miracle,” Luis said. “I am very grateful for the work they are doing for the community.”

Every day, flooring professionals face serious illnesses, injuries and disabilities that disrupt their lives and livelihoods. FCIF exists to ensure no one in the industry faces those battles alone.

