Retailers React: How would you assess your first half?

By Ken Ryan
first halfEvery two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: How would you assess your first half?

Here are their responses:

“The first five months of 2025 have been very good. Both retail and commercial are very storng. In January we expected a good 2025 but then were concerned with consumer confidence as tariff battles started in March/April. But so far we have not seen a slowdown.”

— Sheldon Yoder, Yoder & Co. Floors, Columbus, Ohio

“For the first six months our business has been a roller coaster. There are a lot
of factors going on in the country and world that seem to be affecting the purchasing habits of consumers. Traffic continues to be good, but closing the sale is much harder. People are shopping more stores, and although price is important, making a strong connection with the consumer—and gaining their trust—can be the difference maker.”

— John Taylor, Taylor Carpet One Floor & Home Fort Myers, Fla.

“The beginning of 2025 has been good for us. We opened a new showroom and heavily promoted a grand opening sale discount. This helped increase traffic flow, which materialized into better sales performance. With tariffs taking effect, price increases are starting to come in.”

— Doug Schuitema, DeGraaf Interiors, Grand Rapids, Mich. 

“Wildly inconsistent. Carpet is more steady than hard surface. It’s like the Atlanta Braves’ season. A few bright spots, still hopeful, but some real lows.”

— Elisabeth Stubbs, Enhance Floors & More, Marietta, Ga.

 

“Our business continues to outpace last year’s; however, concerns surrounding tariffs—combined with persistent higher mortgage rates—have narrowed that year-on-year increase considerably in the second quarter. The silver lining: pent-up demand continues to build.”

— Greg Loeffler, Pierce Companies Billings, Mont.

 

Resilient stats: Sales stagger but category remains the leader

June 30, 2025

