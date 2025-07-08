Schattdecor appoints Brittany Stanley to executive role

By FCNews Staff
Brittany Stanley
Brittany Stanley

Georgia—Schattdecor North America recently appointed Brittany Stanley as senior account executive, which became effective on June 30, 2025. In this role, Stanley will focus on supporting and expanding Schattdecor’s presence in the flooring market, with an emphasis on PVC film flooring customers.

Stanley brings nearly a decade of experience in design, product development and customer-focused sales within the flooring and surfaces industries. She also has a background serving as senior product designer at Wilsonart. Prior to that, she held key roles at Mohawk Industries, where she is said to have earned recognition for her creativity, industry insight and customer relationship expertise.

“Bringing Stanley on board aligns with our strategic goal of deepening relationships with key flooring customers,” said Claire Froschauer, North American sales manager – decorative surfaces. “Her design background, industry knowledge and proximity to the customer base make her an ideal fit for this role.”

With a Bachelor of Science in interior design from Georgia Southern University, Stanley is said to be known not only for her professional accomplishments but also for her strong communication skills and dedication to customer success. Based here, the executive will work remotely from her home office in an effort to stay closely connected with regional partners.

“I look forward to joining the Schattdecor team and contributing to a company that blends innovation, design and quality at such a high level,” Stanley said. “ I am eager to collaborate with our customers in the flooring segment and help them bring their product vision to life.”

