Tarkett demonstrates marketing prowess with 11 awards

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett was recently recognized in two international creative award competitions, the Hermes Creative Awards and the Viddy Awards, administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The flooring manufacturer earned six Hermes Creative Awards for outstanding marketing strategy, creative campaigns and activations, as well as five Viddy Awards for outstanding achievement in video and digital production.

“At Tarkett, marketing is about more than campaigns—it’s about creating experiences that connect, educate and empower,” said Sonia Serrao, vice president of brand marketing at Tarkett North America. “These awards honor the humanity at the heart of our storytelling and the people who bring those stories to life.”

Among the highlights are the Platinum awards for four standout initiatives. One Hermes Platinum Award went to the “Every Step Matters” campaign, which translated complex sustainability concepts into relatable human values in efforts to showcase Tarkett as a leader in circular economy efforts. The campaign encouraged participation in Tarkett’s ReStart take-back and recycling program, resulting in a 50% increase in materials diverted from landfills and a 939% growth in website traffic on sustainability pages.

Another Hermes Platinum was awarded to Tarkett’s disruptive 2024 Design Days activation—an integrated marketing campaign centered around the launch of its flagship Layered Duality collection at the annual commercial interiors showcase hosted in Chicago’s Fulton Market. The campaign’s content and 360-degree guerilla marketing approach achieved a 36% increase in leads from 2023, alongside a noteworthy 92% purchase intent among event attendees.

The Viddy Awards are considered to have celebrated Tarkett’s storytelling and branded content. Among its Platinum-winning projects was “Designing with Dignity,” a narrative campaign that was designed to showcase the company’s evidence-based approach to senior living design. The initiative reinforced Tarkett’s dedication to blending functionality with human-centric design.

In addition to the Platinum wins, Tarkett earned two Golds and two Honorable Mentions in the Hermes Awards, as well as two Golds and one Honorable Mention in the Viddy Awards.