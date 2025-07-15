Tuesday Tips: It’s about ‘what’, not ‘how’

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings reminds us: sometimes, less is more. Instead of explaining to a customer “how” a flooring product’s features work, talk about “what” those features are to begin with. And remember, in sales it can be helpful to ask the obvious to determine what a customer’s wants and needs are.