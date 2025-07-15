Tuesday Tips: It’s about ‘what’, not ‘how’

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured PostTuesday Tips: It's about 'what', not 'how'

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings reminds us: sometimes, less is more. Instead of explaining to a customer “how” a flooring product’s features work, talk about “what” those features are to begin with. And remember, in sales it can be helpful to ask the obvious to determine what a customer’s wants and needs are.

Previous article
Mohawk 2024 impact report highlights progress
Next article
Egger Flooring re-enters resurging U.S. laminate market

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

WFCA, Fill It Local launch health and wellness program

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) has introduced a new health and wellness program to help members lower healthcare costs and support their teams....
Read more
Commercial

Schattdecor takes hard surface visuals to the next level

Steve Feldman - 0
Maryland Heights, Mo.—Nearly 35 years ago chemical giant BASF became known for its tagline, “We don’t make the products you buy; we make the...
Read more
Al's Column

Building a stronger future for the flooring industry

FCNews Columnist - 0
For far too long the flooring industry has operated without a unified commitment to education and training. We’ve depended on experience earned on the...
Read more
Featured Company

Egger Flooring re-enters resurging U.S. laminate market

Reginald Tucker - 0
Egger Flooring—a Germany-based, private-label manufacturer of laminate flooring—has serviced numerous clients in the U.S. market for many years. With its manufacturing expertise and deep...
Read more
News

Mohawk 2024 impact report highlights progress

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk Industries published its 16th annual impact report, which highlights progress toward the company’s sustainability goals, new environmentally friendly residential and commercial products and...
Read more
Featured Post

At Carpeting by Mike, it’s a family affair

Ken Ryan - 0
The flooring retail industry is full of family-owned and operated retail stores. These generational businesses often stand as living legacies—built on trust, craftsmanship and...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X