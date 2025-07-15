WFCA, Fill It Local launch health and wellness program

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsWFCA, Fill It Local launch health and wellness program

Fill it localDalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) has introduced a new health and wellness program to help members lower healthcare costs and support their teams. Offered in partnership with Fill It Local, the program features 24/7 virtual care, prescription savings and access to community-based pharmacies—all without insurance or enrollment fees.

The program includes:

  • Up to 80% off prescription medications.
  • Over 850 generic drugs free via mail order.
  • 24/7 access to highly-rated virtual care providers at no cost—including preventive care, chronic condition management, men’s and women’s health, as well as weight loss support.

This program is meant to be offered as a valued benefit to WFCA members, including their employees and subcontractors with an LLC. Individual enrollment may also be offered in the future as the program evolves.

“We’re always striving to provide our members with the tools they need to succeed,” said Freida Staten, WFCA’s chief marketing strategy officer. “Affordable healthcare is a challenge for many small businesses. This program offers a simple, effective way to support employees, lower costs and stay competitive—while strengthening ties to the local community.”

Many participating pharmacies are locally owned with a focus on personalized, community-based service—often offering delivery, pick-up and drive-thru convenience—along with discounts of up to 80%. Additionally, there is a national mail order option, which includes a variety of generics free of charge and up to 90% discount on brand drugs.

The WFCA will feature Scott McKnight—CEO of Fill It Local—as the guest speaker during its upcoming GROW Live event on July 17. WFCA members are encouraged to join the session to see how the program works and how it can benefit their business.

Previous article
Schattdecor takes hard surface visuals to the next level

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Commercial

Schattdecor takes hard surface visuals to the next level

Steve Feldman - 0
Maryland Heights, Mo.—Nearly 35 years ago chemical giant BASF became known for its tagline, “We don’t make the products you buy; we make the...
Read more
Al's Column

Building a stronger future for the flooring industry

FCNews Columnist - 0
For far too long the flooring industry has operated without a unified commitment to education and training. We’ve depended on experience earned on the...
Read more
Featured Company

Egger Flooring re-enters resurging U.S. laminate market

Reginald Tucker - 0
Egger Flooring—a Germany-based, private-label manufacturer of laminate flooring—has serviced numerous clients in the U.S. market for many years. With its manufacturing expertise and deep...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: It’s about ‘what’, not ‘how’

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jNhJtOHjzZI Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
News

Mohawk 2024 impact report highlights progress

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk Industries published its 16th annual impact report, which highlights progress toward the company’s sustainability goals, new environmentally friendly residential and commercial products and...
Read more
Featured Post

At Carpeting by Mike, it’s a family affair

Ken Ryan - 0
The flooring retail industry is full of family-owned and operated retail stores. These generational businesses often stand as living legacies—built on trust, craftsmanship and...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X