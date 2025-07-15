WFCA, Fill It Local launch health and wellness program

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) has introduced a new health and wellness program to help members lower healthcare costs and support their teams. Offered in partnership with Fill It Local, the program features 24/7 virtual care, prescription savings and access to community-based pharmacies—all without insurance or enrollment fees.

The program includes:

Up to 80% off prescription medications.

Over 850 generic drugs free via mail order.

24/7 access to highly-rated virtual care providers at no cost—including preventive care, chronic condition management, men’s and women’s health, as well as weight loss support.

This program is meant to be offered as a valued benefit to WFCA members, including their employees and subcontractors with an LLC. Individual enrollment may also be offered in the future as the program evolves.

“We’re always striving to provide our members with the tools they need to succeed,” said Freida Staten, WFCA’s chief marketing strategy officer. “Affordable healthcare is a challenge for many small businesses. This program offers a simple, effective way to support employees, lower costs and stay competitive—while strengthening ties to the local community.”

Many participating pharmacies are locally owned with a focus on personalized, community-based service—often offering delivery, pick-up and drive-thru convenience—along with discounts of up to 80%. Additionally, there is a national mail order option, which includes a variety of generics free of charge and up to 90% discount on brand drugs.

The WFCA will feature Scott McKnight—CEO of Fill It Local—as the guest speaker during its upcoming GROW Live event on July 17. WFCA members are encouraged to join the session to see how the program works and how it can benefit their business.