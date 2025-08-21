AHF Products to consolidate engineered wood operations

Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products announced plans to close its hardwood flooring plant in Somerset, Ky., by Dec. 12, 2025, as part of a broader move to streamline operations and strengthen its long-term position in the flooring market. Operations will be transitioned to other AHF facilities, the company stated.

“Consolidating operations is never an easy decision, particularly when it impacts our people,” said Brent Emore, CEO of AHF Products. “The team at Somerset has delivered exceptional work, and we are deeply grateful for their dedication and contributions over the years. This step, though difficult, is essential to better position AHF for success in a rapidly evolving market while ensuring customer service remains our top priority.”

Production of the company’s award-winning densified wood products will continue at the Somerset facility through February 2026. This will allow for an orderly transition and uninterrupted customer supply. The company said the change will not affect product availability, service continuity or quality standards.

The decision follows a multi-year internal review and market analysis. The study confirmed that consolidating production is the most effective way to align manufacturing capacity with current and projected demand. As part of its long-term strategy, AHF Products’ plans to consolidate reinforces the company’s focus on investing in engineered and solid hardwood operations. It also strengthens efforts to improve manufacturing efficiency and product innovation.

“We remain committed to U.S. manufacturing as the foundation of our supply chain,” Emore added. “Domestic production supports greater quality control, faster delivery times and the ability to respond quickly to customer needs across North America. Our commitment to our customers remains unwavering. This consolidation enables us to deliver even greater value through operational excellence, dependable quality and product innovation.”

The latest announcement marks AHF Product’s third plant consolidation in three years. In 2024, the company closed its solid hardwood plant in Warren, Ark., and in 2022 the company made the tough decision to shutter its production facility in Titusville, Pa.

All totaled, AHF operates 10 U.S. manufacturing facilities. These include two solid wood flooring plants, two sawmills, one engineered wood plant, three resilient plants and two porcelain plants. Four domestic distribution centers support a multi-channel strategy serving dealers, home centers and distributors. The company also owns and operates an engineered wood flooring plant in Cambodia.