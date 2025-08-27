Alan Greenberg Charity Golf & Pickleball Tournament 2025

Dalton—The 2025 Alan Greenberg Charity Golf Tournament, hosted by CCA Global Partners, is set for Wednesday, Sept. 17, at Barnsley Gardens in Adairsville, Ga. The event, held annually, aims to unite the flooring industry in support of colleagues facing medical hardship.

The 2025 event will offer participants a full day of golf or pickleball, an evening awards dinner and opportunities to come together in support of flooring families facing life-altering medical challenges. Proceeds benefit the Floor Covering Industry Foundation (FCIF), which helps flooring families facing serious illness, injury or disability.

Ahead of the tournament, the FCIF team will also be at the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce Business Expo on Thursday, Sept. 11, at the Dalton Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to share more about the foundation’s mission and impact. The event is free and open to the public. Stop by the World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) booth to meet Maddie Rollins, communications coordinator, and Brittany Almon, outreach manager, and learn how FCIF supports flooring families in crisis and how the WFCA works to strengthen the flooring industry.

Sign up online to register for the golf and pickleball tournaments. Participants are also encouraged to donate to the FCIF’s cause in helping industry members deal with catastrophic injuries, illnesses or disabilities.