Carpet: Mills tout custom rug programs

When hard surface began to take over the home it was only a matter of time before rugs emerged as the quintessential accessory. This trend of custom rugs reflects a shift toward personalized and luxurious home décor, driving demand for custom and premium decorative rugs.

“Custom rugs are an excellent way for customers to personalize homes for a high-end, elevated aesthetic,” said John Stephens, vice president of Anderson Tuftex.

Mill executives say homeowners are increasingly seeking unique, tailored solutions for their spaces, driving the popularity of custom rugs in residential settings. “Working from broadloom gives the homeowner the option of having the exact size rug they want,” said Jared Coffin, senior vice president of product and marketing, The Dixie Group. “No more making an 8 x 10 or 9 x 12 work because that’s what is available. For example, customization allows for an 8.6 x 13.5 rug to be made, because that is the exact size needed.”

With custom rugs trending, mills are touting their own solutions. Following is an overview of some of the players in the custom rug arena:

Anderson Tuftex

Anderson Tuftex offers customizable rugs that deliver the right fit for any space with choices in size, shape and binding. Any Anderson Tuftex carpet can be custom cut into rugs from a variety of shape options, including traditional sizes, octagons, U-shaped and stair runners with fully custom dimensions. The program features four edge finish options: hidden edge, binding, serge and micro-serge. Products include Carrera, which is crafted from Anso PET fiber and made with 100% post-consumer recycled content.

Bloomsburg Carpet

Bloomsburg Carpet offers a custom rug program built to simplify and elevate the buying process for designers and dealer partners. Providing full in-house support, rugs are both woven and fabricated at the Bloomsburg Carpet Mill in Pennsylvania. Silver Creek’s striations collection, a standout offering that includes styles like Ava, Mia, Tia and more, can be serged with the same tri-colored yarns found in the striated pattern for a cohesive finish—all backed by digital tools that streamline quoting and ordering.

Couristan

Couristan has been an industry leader in the custom-made-to-order area rug segment of the decorative industry. Couristan created a custom rug calculator portal on its website for authorized dealers 15 years ago and has been leading trends ever since. “We recognized the trend in hard surface early and that has been very critical for our growth over the past several years,” said Len Andolino, president. “We have updated our custom rug calculator as newer technology was developed, but we also will inter- face with our customers using our well-trained CSR answering their questions directly.”

The custom fabricated rug business allows Couristan to fabricate a custom size to the inch, which then can be delivered in as little as one to two weeks.

The Dixie Group

Though all TDG products are available for rugs, its decorative brands of 1866 by Masland and Décor by Fabrica lead the way. TDG has fully functioning rug fabrication workrooms in both East and West Coast facilities. “We finish rugs with standard binding, serging, hand serging, custom backings like non-skid pads,” Coffin said. “We can make any size shape or finish option work. Our dealer portal allows for instant and easy quoting of these rugs 24/7. Finish corner samples are available to show examples of the options to the retail consumer. Our ultimate goal is to make buying a custom rug easy for our dealers and their end consumers.”

Engineered Floors

While Engineered Floors does not have a custom rug program, per se, it does offer rug options for its DW Select Program in four set sizes (5 x 7, 6 x 9, 8 x 10 and 9 x 13). The company serges the carpet with the actual fiber in the product to match.

Karastan

This month Karastan is launching its custom rug program, Made to Order Studio. It will encompass all of Karastan’s products, including those in the popular Black Label collection, which debuted in January. “It will be faster and more user friendly,” Jamie Kim, senior vice president of sales, fashion (Karastan, Godfrey Hirst), said of the new program. “Every color and every line will be available to be made into a custom rug. You’re only bound by your imagination.”

By leveraging both hard and soft surface Karastan products, RSAs will be able tell a story and match the right rug with the hard surface for customers. “It will be the perfect accessory,” Kim said of the custom rug. “RSAs are very happy with it.”

Stanton

Leveraging decades of experience in premium flooring design and rug fabrication, Stanton introduced its Create a Rug program to empower consumers and designers alike to bring their vision to life. “It’s not just customization, it’s curated craftsmanship made easy,” said Chris- tine Zampaglione, vice president of marketing. “Customers and consumers can easily design their rug, tailored to their space, in a few clicks on both our consumer and B2B websites.”

Stanton Rug Company was originally created to offer a curated selection of quick, ready-to-ship area rugs. Recognizing the growing demand for personalized sizing and styling, the company recently expanded this offering to include custom rugs as well. “Now, if a customer doesn’t see the style they love in the size they need, they can create a custom rug from a broader range of Stanton designs, ensuring both flexibility and fit without sacrificing the luxury or craftsmanship we’re known for,” Zampaglione noted.

Tarkett Home

Tarkett Home lets end users turn any carpet from their collection into a custom area rug through its exclusive Make the Cut program. “We launched this program in response to retailer demand,” said Megan Simmons, senior product manager—soft surface. “With all the hard surface in the home, consumers are turning to area rugs to add warmth, softness and texture to the floor. The program is easy—all customers need to do is select their carpet style, color, rug size and shape, and we take care of the rest.”

As a finishing touch, every Make the Cut rug is serged with a complementary color of yarn and features an attached non-skid backing. A wide range of timeless, on-trend styles are available.