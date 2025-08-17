Christi Comella Hitch named Stone Source EVP

By FCNews Staff
Christi Comella Hitch
Christi Comella Hitch

New York, N.Y.—Stone Source, a Paramount Global Surfaces (PGS) company and leader in high-quality natural stone, porcelain, ceramic tile and engineered surfaces, announced the appointment of Christi Comella Hitch as executive vice president, starting August 18.

“Christi’s deep industry knowledge, passion for design, and proven ability to inspire teams make her a tremendous addition to our leadership group,” said Kory Bowling, CEO of Stone Source. “We’re excited to welcome her to the Stone Source family.”

Hitch brings over 25 years of extensive experience within the commercial interiors and building materials industries, demonstrating a consistent record of accomplishment in fostering strategic growth, cultivating customer-centric organizations and leading high-performing teams. Throughout her tenure at several esteemed organizations, she has successfully initiated business transformations that have enhanced performance, advanced product innovation and expanded market share, thereby fueling revenue growth.

Hitch’s appointment reflects Stone Source’s continued commitment to expanding its leadership team, driving innovation, and delivering the highest level of service and expertise to the design and building communities.

