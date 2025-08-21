Coverings 2026 announces dates, location, awards submissions

By FCNews Staff
coverings 2026Las Vegas—Coverings, announced that Coverings 2026 will take place March 30–April 2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The announcement also marks the opening of submissions for the 2026 Coverings Installation & Design (CID) Awards and nominations for the 2026 Rock Star program.

“Las Vegas is a city defined by bold, forward-thinking design and unforgettable experiences,” said Jamie Rich, Coverings’ managing director. “It is the ideal backdrop to unite the global tile and stone community, showcase innovative trends from around the world and celebrate the industry’s most inspiring projects and talented professionals through the CID Awards and Rock Star program.”

Coverings Installation and Design (CID) Awards

The CID Awards recognize outstanding achievements in the design and installation of ceramic tile and natural stone across residential, institutional and commercial projects. Architects, designers, builders, contractors, installers, distributors, retailers and other industry professionals may submit projects through the CID project submittal portal by December 1.

Submissions will be judged based on installation and design, with a focus on originality, innovation and sustainability.

A panel of leading experts in tile, stone, installation and design will review submissions and select winners in 11 categories: commercial ceramic tile installation, residential ceramic tile installation, residential stone installation, commercial stone installation, residential ceramic tile design, residential stone design, commercial ceramic tile design, commercial stone design, artistic design, artistic installation and other design.

The artistic design and artistic installation categories, introduced in 2025, return in 2026 to highlight creative, one-of-a-kind applications of tile and stone, including murals and mosaics. These categories reflect Coverings’ commitment to recognizing a broader range of project types and encouraging diverse submissions worldwide.

National and international entries are welcome, with up to three submissions accepted at no cost. Projects must be completed between January 2024 and December 2025. Coverings encourages multiple entries across different categories if each project meets its category criteria.

Coverings will recognize winning projects during Coverings 2026 at the CID Awards Ceremony & Reception on March 31, 2026. Additionally, Coverings will feature them on its website, press materials and social media channels. Award winners will also receive a complimentary one-night stay in Las Vegas or an equivalent gift card.

Coverings Rock Star Program

The Coverings Rock Stars Emerging Leaders Program honors tile and stone professionals under 35. Now in its 12th year, the program celebrates rising talent while fostering opportunities for networking, mentorship and professional development. Industry leaders may submit nominations via the online Coverings Rock Stars nomination form form by December 1. Multiple nominations are accepted. Self-nominations are not permitted.

A panel of industry experts will evaluate nominees based on industry involvement, career growth, leadership development, community and volunteer contributions and continuing education. Also, judges consider qualities that distinguish nominees as future industry leaders.

Coverings will honor the 2026 Rock Stars at the Rock Star Awards Ceremony on March 30, 2026. Coverings will feature the winners in an official press release and on its website and social media platforms. Each winner will receive a $200 gift card and a free pass to attend Coverings 2026. Both the Rock Star Awards Ceremony and CID Awards Ceremony & Reception are open to all Coverings 2026 attendees.

Registration for Coverings 2026 will open in late October 2025. Those interested in attending can sign up to receive registration notifications and other important show updates by visiting here. Learn more about Coverings 2026 at Coverings.com.

