Ecore International appoints Jeff Coté as president, COO

By FCNews Staff
Lancaster, Pa.—Ecore International announced that Jeff Coté has joined Ecore as president and chief operating officer. Coté joins Ecore with over two decades of executive leadership experience, most recently at Sensata Technologies, where he served as chief executive officer, chief operating officer and chief financial officer, navigating complex, rapidly changing markets and delivering strong results.

“Jeff is a great addition to the Ecore family, and he will be instrumental as we continue to accelerate growth across our business,” said Art Dodge, hairman and CEO of Ecore International. “His exceptional leadership capabilities, commitment to operational excellence and proven track record of guiding companies through significant periods of expansion align well with our vision of ridding the planet of rubber waste through our mission of circularity.”

As president and COO, Coté will oversee the company’s day-to-day operations and lead the execution of strategic initiatives, including opportunities for market expansion through additional services and offerings across Ecore’s various lines of business and acquisitions. He will also sharpen the company’s customer focus, drive process and performance improvements and support the integration of Ecore’s growing roster of acquisitions, such as the recently completed acquisition of HTI Recycling.

“I am thrilled to join the Ecore team at this exciting time,” Coté said. “I believe strongly in Ecore’s circularity vision and am looking forward to collaborating with the team as we work to further grow the business and execute on Ecore’s mission at scale.”

