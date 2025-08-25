FCITS expands fall training

By FCNews Staff
trainingDalton—Flooring Consultants and Inspection Training Services (FCITS), a leading certifying body for flooring inspectors, announced its expanded fall training calendar. The courses give flooring professionals—including retailers, contractors and inspectors—the opportunity to advance expertise, earn certification and strengthen credibility.

Inspections have often lacked consistency and credibility, fueling disputes rather than resolving them. FCITS is raising the bar with rigorous training that delivers impartial, reliable results and helps retailers, mills and consumers achieve better outcomes.

“Every inspection should be built on impartiality and expertise, not opinion,” said Beth Brown Sorrell, executive director of FCITS. “Our certification programs give flooring professionals the training they need to deliver accurate, trusted results, helping the industry reduce disputes and resolve issues fairly.”

For the first time, FCITS will participate in the Synergy Convention & Expo in Nashville, Tenn., joining CFI and FCICA in offering education spanning installation, commercial flooring and inspection. The LVT/LVP Claims and Inspection Class, held in conjunction with the event, is open to all flooring professionals—not just inspectors. Installers, retailers and sales teams will learn what inspectors look for in LVP/LVT failures and how to prevent costly disputes.

Fall 2025 training schedule

  • LVT/LVP Claims and Inspection Class — Sept. 16, Nashville, Tenn. (Synergy Convention & Expo). Open to installers, retailers, sales teams and inspectors.

  • Commercial Flooring Inspector Certification Class — Sept. 22–25, Dalton

  • Ceramic Tile, Stone and Glass Specialist Class — Oct. 13–16, Location TBD.

  • Feather Blending & Color Correction Class — Nov. 3–5, Location TBD.

  • Complete Inspector Certification Class — Nov. 10–14, Dalton

  • Concrete and Wood Moisture Testing Class — Dec. 4–5, Dalton

Participants consistently highlight the lasting value of FCITS programs for inspections and broader career growth.

“I’ve been in the industry for over 40 years and thought I knew it all,” said a retailer from Chicago. “But after attending FCITS courses, I realized I wish I had taken them years ago—not just for inspections but to run my retail business better.”

