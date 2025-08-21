i4F strengthens digital printing portfolio with new patents

Turnhout, Belgium—i4F announced that its long-standing technology partner Hymmen received six new digital embossing patents across Europe, the United States, China and South Korea. The patents expand i4F’s digital printing technologies portfolio and strengthen protection for Hymmen’s DLEplus technology, which is exclusively available from i4F.

The new patents cover advanced functionalities that enhance the quality of digitally printed flooring products. DLEplus and low-gloss technologies create scratch-resistant surfaces and designs that mimic natural materials, enhancing aesthetics and durability. Varying gloss levels and textured surfaces give manufacturers more design flexibility to meet diverse consumer preferences.

“Receiving these patent grants underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of digital printing technologies for the flooring industry,” said Dr. René Pankoke, founder and CEO of Hymmen. “In partnership with i4F, we are improving the intricacy and quality of digitally printed flooring solutions while ensuring that our innovations are well-protected globally.”

John Rietveldt, CEO of i4F, added, “Our efforts to expand our digital printing portfolio are ongoing, focusing on enhanced quality and robust protection. These advancements improve flooring product functionality and empower our licensees to continue innovating. This means securing a competitive advantage in the market through superior performance and visual appeal.”

The newly granted patents include numbers 12,090,511; 11,883,843; 12,194,492; 3,733,307; 11,218,936; 10-2798285; 12,246,341; and 11,503,8592.