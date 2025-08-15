Louisville Tile unveils the Invictus Collection

Louisville, Ky–Louisville Tile announced the launch of its newest collection, Invictus. As an addition to the popular Wilcox Fifty Five Collection, this line of porcelain tile draws inspiration from the timeless beauty of natural travertine and is now available for both residential and commercial applications.

The Invictus Collection, imported from Europe and proudly stocked in the U.S., leverages cutting-edge digital printing technology to create an incredibly realistic travertine look. The collection features the soft, elegant details of natural travertine across a trending color palette that includes a mix of warm and cool tones like pearl, ivory and beige.

Invictus is designed to offer end users greater design flexibility. Designers and homeowners can effortlessly mix crosscut’s subtle whorls with classic linear veincut patterns, allowing them to craft a space that is as dramatically bold or as beautifully subtle as they desire. The collection includes coordinating mosaics and a variety of finishes, including matte and polished, to suit a wide range of aesthetic preferences and functional needs.

“Travertine is a classic material that’s having a major moment in design, and we wanted to offer a solution that combines that timeless look with modern durability and convenience,” stated Catherine Buehre, vice president of product development at Louisville Tile. “The Invictus Collection, as part of our Wilcox Fifty Five line, delivers on that promise. It’s beautiful and versatile, and because it’s a color-body porcelain tile, it offers minimal maintenance—a huge benefit for our clients.”

The Invictus Collection is available in three formats: 12×24, 24×48 and 2×2 mosaics.