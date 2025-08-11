It’s a ‘family affair’ for Alliance Flooring

By Ken Ryan
Themed “Family Vacation,” the 28th annual Alliance Flooring convention took place in Park City, Utah, where retail members were briefed on new merchandising and product introductions—including Perfect Home updates—and shared feedback on the latest iteration of the home selling solution: Perfect Home for hardwood.

Launched in 2023, the Perfect Home merchandising display sold all 50 units at its spring convention that year. Today, 72 members have brought on Perfect Home, with the goal being 100 members to have the system. “The first 50 who took it on were pioneers with taking the vision we had,” said Ryan Dunn, co-president and CEO.

The program has rolled out in phases with carpet offered in phase 1, followed by LVP, LVT, PVC-free and laminate in phase 2 (July 2024). Phase 3, which will carry hardwood, will be launched in 2026.

Alliance Flooring executives used the summer meeting to elicit feedback from members on what they would like to see with the forthcoming Perfect Home hardwood. “We need to hear from you and what you want so we can make this as effective a program as possible,” Kevin Logue, co-president and CEO, told members. “Answers to questions such as, ‘Which suppliers do you want? What species do you sell most? And what constructions are selling for you?’”

As the hardwood program comes together, members who already have Perfect Home carpet gave the selling system two thumbs up. “Perfect Home for carpet is a home run; most of the members I talked to say the same thing,” said Don Cantor, owner of Lake Interiors, Chelan, Wash.

As one of the early adopters, Montgomery’s CarpetsPlus Colortile, Venice, Fla., has also enjoyed great success. “Perfect Home makes it easier to sell with all the information on the boards—everything from material, cleanability, wear and ounces are listed—and the private labeling,” said Missy Montgomery, merchandise manager.

Award winners

Alliance Flooring honored its retailers and suppliers at its award banquet. The winners are:

• Highest Sales Increase – John Coleman, Carpetland USA, Grand Junction, Colo.; Marc and Troy Bryan, Bryan Flooring, Des Moines, Iowa; and Missy Bakken, CarpetsPlus of Rochester, Minn.

• Retail Sales Associate of the Year – Jon Cantor, Lake Interiors, Chelan, Wash.; and Josh Adams, Cleveland Carpets and Floors, Griffin, Ga.

• New Member of the Year – Todd Wheelis, Colortile of Medford, Ore.; and Adam and Mary Wilson, CarpetsPlus Flooring Designs, Steamboat Springs, Colo.

• Perfect Home Member of the Year – Josh Elder, Gainesville CarpetsPlus Colortile, Gainesville, Fla.

• Perfect Home Supplier of the Year – Engineered Floors

• Member’s Choice Supplier of the Year – Karndean

• Supplier of the Year – Soft Surface – Shaw Floors

• Supplier of the Year – Hard Surface – Mohawk

• Retailer of the Year – Don Cantor, Lake Interiors, Chelan, Wash.

