MILEstone’s Design Advisory Council kicks off development of the Stories: Chapter 4 collection

Clarksville, Tenn.—MILEstone welcomed the newest members of its Design Advisory Council (DAC) to its factory here this week. The group of designers toured the state-of-the-art facility, gaining firsthand insight into sustainable tile manufacturing and the craftsmanship behind porcelain tile production. This immersive experience marked the official launch of Stories: Chapter 4, the next installment in MILEstone’s designer collaboration series.

Following the meeting, DAC members began concept development for the fourth chapter of Stories, drawing on their design expertise, inspiration and newfound understanding of tile manufacturing. One concept will be selected from their submissions, as voted on by MILEstone distributor customers, to be brought to life in collaboration with the MILEstone design team. The new collection is scheduled to debut in 2026 at the Coverings tradeshow.

Stories: Chapter 4 will continue the momentum of the Stories concept. Launched in 2023, MILEstone’s Stories was created to “Give Voice to the American Design Community.” Designers have the opportunity to create a collection that reflects their inspiration and creativity while filling a need they see in the marketplace. Each chapter tells a new story through tile, allowing the selected DAC designer to translate their personal vision into high- performance porcelain collections.

The Stories concept is a key part of MILEstone’s broader commitment to design excellence through the DAC. The council is made up of accomplished architects, designers and creative thinkers, nominated to sit on the council by MILEstone distributors. If they accept the nomination and meet the requirements, they are invited to serve a one-year term. DAC members provide expert insight on emerging trends and help shape the future of MILEstone’s porcelain tile offerings, playing a vital role in driving innovation and ensuring design relevance.

Previous Stories chapters include Bestow, designed in collaboration with Jennifer Farris of Bandura Design, and imprint, created by Michele McMinn of Gresham Smith. The 2025 Stories chapter, Untamed, is a bold and expressive collection developed in collaboration with Sarah Rink, interior designer and principal at Design Cooperative in Jacksonville, Fla. Rink’s vision—like those of Farris and McMinn before her—exemplifies the creative synergy at the heart of the Stories initiative.

As development of Chapter 4 gets underway, MILEstone said it looks forward to another year of creativity and meaningful collaboration—further strengthening the voice of the American design community.