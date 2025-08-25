Mullican announces partnership with Herregan Distributors

Johnson City, Tenn.—Mullican Flooring announced a new partnership with Herregan Distributors Inc.

Founded in 1965, family-owned Herregan Distributors is one of the largest flooring distributors in the U.S. In addition to its headquarters in Eagan, Minnesota, Herregan serves more than 3,500 dealers at eight locations across the Midwest: Chicago; Des Moines, Iowa; Detroit; Kansas City, Missouri; Milwaukee; Oklahoma City; Omaha, Nebraska; and St. Louis.

“Both solid and engineered hardwood flooring are an important channel of business for Herregan Distributors and we are proud to partner with Mullican Flooring for each of these product lines,” said Dave Artz, vice president of sales at Herregan Distributors. “Given their decades of experience and success as a domestic manufacturer, with company ideals and practices that align with ours, they are a natural fit for our business and will be a fine complement to our current family of brands. We look forward to our collective future success.”

Herregan will carry Mullican’s full 3/4-inch solid and engineered prefinished line of products. This includes the newest Tennessee Artisan white oak and hickory collection. Sourced from the Appalachian Mountains and manufactured in Johnson City, the collection includes SKUs of half-inch sliced engineered flooring. It features a lightly brushed, low-gloss finish, micro-beveled edges and ends and is backed by a 50-year finish warranty.

The Tennessee Artisan collection is available in eight colors. The design emphasizes stability and versatility, with all components made in the United States.

Founded in 1985, Mullican’s hardwood flooring process begins in the Appalachian Mountains of the eastern United States. The region produces prime, slow-growing hardwoods. Mullican separates the lumber by species and transports it to one of its four manufacturing facilities. Each location uses state-of-the-art machinery that reduces labor costs and time while enhancing the overall product. This ensures customers receive high-quality flooring.

“We are excited to partner with such a dynamic company as Herregan,” said Neil Wenger, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Mullican Flooring. “Their great relationships with dealers will help us strengthen our presence throughout their territory. Mullican’s culture seamlessly aligns with Herregan’s, which is instrumental in fostering a long-term partnership that will bring great products and service to flooring dealers.”

Commitment to sustainability

In addition to producing U.S.-made hardwood flooring, Mullican upholds environmentally sound practices. All four of Mullican’s manufacturing plants hold Forest Stewardship Council (FSC C003233) chain-of-custody designations. Mullican was one of the first American hardwood flooring manufacturer to produce an FSC-certified solid domestic floor. The company is also Appalachian Hardwood Manufacturers Inc. Verified Sustainable certified and FloorScore indoor air quality certified and its products are California Air Resources Board (CARB) compliant. Mullican also partnered with the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) to develop the Responsible Procurement Program for hardwoods.