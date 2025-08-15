NAFCD + NBMDA Annual Convention gives back to the industry

Chicago—NAFCD + NBMDA will continue their tradition of giving back to the industries they serve through their Give-Back Programs at the 2025 NAFCD + NBMDA Annual Convention. A portion of every registration for the November 4-6 event will be donated to three nonprofit organizations that are helping shape the future of distribution in North America.

This year marks an expansion of the program with the addition of a third charity: the Next Generation in Trucking Association. For the first time, attendees will have the opportunity to select this new organization as their preferred recipient during registration. This further personalizes their contribution to the industry’s future.

Each charity plays a role in supporting the workforce and communities that power the distribution sector:

Floor Covering Industry Foundation (FCIF) – NAFCD’s chosen charity provides financial assistance to flooring professionals facing catastrophic medical crises. This ensures that those who’ve built the industry are supported in times of need.

The National Woods Board (NWB) – NBMDA's selected charity is tackling the skilled labor shortage by expanding trade education in high schools nationwide, preparing the next generation of woodworking professionals.

Next Generation in Trucking Association (NGT) – The newest addition to the Give Back Program. NGT promotes trucking as a viable career path and builds employment pipelines through education, training and industry partnerships.

By registering for the 2025 Annual Convention, attendees not only gain access to premier networking and educational opportunities, they also make an impact on the future of their industry.

Register today. Special rates are available for attendees who register by September 9.