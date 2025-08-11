Power of Brands 2025: Staying relevant in a digital world

Do brands really matter anymore? After all, in a world where social media, influencers and AI seemingly have greater impact, consumers can be more discerning in their choices. But while digital platforms have changed how brands are built and perceived, they haven’t diminished the importance of a strong brand identity and reputation.

In fact, branding experts say the digital landscape has merely amplified the impact of branding, making it more crucial than ever for businesses to establish trust, differentiate themselves and connect with customers.

For the full feature, see the Aug. 11 print edition of FCNews.