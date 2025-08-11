Power of Brands 2025: Staying relevant in a digital world

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured PostPower of Brands 2025: Staying relevant in a digital world

Do brands really matter anymore? After all, in a world where social media, influencers and AI seemingly have greater impact, consumers can be more discerning in their choices. But while digital platforms have changed how brands are built and perceived, they haven’t diminished the importance of a strong brand identity and reputation.

In fact, branding experts say the digital landscape has merely amplified the impact of branding, making it more crucial than ever for businesses to establish trust, differentiate themselves and connect with customers.

For the full feature, see the Aug. 11 print edition of FCNews.

Previous article
It’s a ‘family affair’ for Alliance Flooring
Next article
Vision and impact drive sustainable success

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Retailers navigate tariffs, but potential challenges loom

Ken Ryan - 0
The fear of tariffs hiking prices on American goods has dominated headlines throughout 2025, but some flooring retailers have shrugged it off as having...
Read more
News

Mullican Flooring launches Tennessee Artisan collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Johnson City, Tenn.—Mullican Flooring just introduced Tennessee Artisan, a new half-inch sliced engineered collection sourced and manufactured in the United States. This collection is a...
Read more
Commercial

Experience Academy gives USA Flooring an ‘Edge’

Steve Feldman - 0
Raleigh, N.C.—USA Flooring has been in business since 1972 when it was founded by Ken Lloyd in Frederick, Md. Today, the operation is run...
Read more
News

Hartco unveils high-impact display and ‘Made-in-USA’ collections

FCNews Staff - 0
Mountville, Pa.—With uncertainty around tariffs and international supply chains, Hartco aims to deliver a powerful advantage to flooring retailers: a fully integrated, in-store hardwood...
Read more
News

EJ Welch appoints David Zimmer to position of GM

FCNews Staff - 0
Spartanburg, S.C.—The Merit Distribution Group announced the appointment of David Zimmer as general manager of EJ Welch. “I’m excited about the future of EJ Welch,”...
Read more
News

Centricity partners with Flooring Stores United

FCNews Staff - 0
St. Petersburg, Fla.—Centricity, a leader in innovative flooring protection solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Flooring Stores United, a rapidly growing buying group representing...
Read more

As seen in

August 11, 2025

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X