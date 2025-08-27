Retailers React: To what extent have tariffs impacted business?

Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: To what extent have tariffs impacted your business?
Here are their responses:
“We knew about this challenge coming up, so even though we didn’t sell a lot of products that would have tariffs, we’ve been selling mostly American made, and so now it’s 100% American made. If those domestic products are impacted by the tariffs, we will simply just add it to the price and keep rolling. Bottom line, unaffected purely by design.”
—Don Lovato, CarpetSource USA Albuquerque, N.M.
“Tariffs have not hurt us in regard to sales as of yet. Our retail traffic and sales have been strong, and we are up again this year to date.”
—Doug Schuitema, DeGraaf Interiors Grand Rapids, Mich.
“To be honest the tariffs have really had a minimal impact on our business so far and, in fact, we have used it to create a sense of urgency on some projects.”
— Gary Touchton, Venetian Blind Carpet One Floor & Home
Houston
“I don’t think tariffs have impacted us as much from
a cost perspective as they have from a consumer confidence standpoint. We’re still quoting a healthy number of jobs, but more customers seem to be hesitating when it comes time to commit. It feels like there’s a general uncertainty about where things are headed economically, and that has created some pause in decision making. We’ve tried to communicate with our customers that now is a smart time to buy—before any potential future increases take effect.”
— Bob Pireu, Bob & Pete’s Floors Canton, Ohio
“The overall impact of tariffs
has been minor, besides the frequent updates to our retail pricing. I believe interest rates are a bigger factor in driving business.”
—Jon Dauenhauer, Carpet World Bismarck, N.D.