RFCI welcomes Mondorevive as an associate supply chain member

By FCNews Staff
La Grange, Ga.—The Resilient Floor Covering Institute (RFCI) welcomed Mondorevive as a new associate supply chain member. Founded in 1949, the company makes films for the resilient flooring industry throughout its various production facilities. The company is based in Busto Arsizo, Italy.

“We have served the flooring industry in North America for many years,” said Michele Falciola of Mondorevive. “Many of our customers are members of RFCI. A number of our core strategic initiatives align with the mission of RFCI. We are thrilled to be a part of RFCI and look forward to working with other members to further support the resilient industry.”

Bill Blackstock, president and CEO, RFCI, added “We look forward to Mondorevive’s engagement. The strength of RFCI is its members and the diversity of experiences and strengths they bring to the association’s and industry’s direction.”

