Shaw Contract enters tile market with Stellar, Interact

By FCNews Staff
shaw contractCartersville, Ga.—Shaw Contract is entering the porcelain and ceramic category with the debut of two collections, Stellar and Interact. The launch at NeoCon 2025 expands Shaw Contract’s portfolio with designs that combine aesthetics, durability and sustainability.

With Stellar and Interact, Shaw Contract aims to deliver a range of wall and floor tiles to meet demand for tactile, expressive surfaces in commercial spaces. The collections target architects, designers and specifiers looking to elevate their environments.

“With Stellar and Interact, we’re expanding the possibilities of surface design,” said Reesie Duncan, vice president of global design at Shaw Contract. “Stellar delivers a bold, sculptural presence. Interact offers refined, tactile subtlety. Both stay true to our commitment to performance, versatility and purposeful design. Stellar fits commercial, hospitality and mixed-use markets. Interact suits wellness, hospitality and multifamily spaces.”

Stellar brings a bold, sculptural presence to spaces and reimagines concrete aggregate in four colorways. The line includes porcelain 12 x 24 and 24 x 48 field tiles, a 2 x 2 and stacked mosaic, a chevron subway tile and a ceramic 18 x 48 wall panel. Suggested uses include interior and exterior walls, floors, backsplashes and showers.

Interact supports spaces that emphasize mindfulness, collaboration and adaptability. The glazed ceramic wall tile line offers a 4 x 8 pressed tile and a rectified 18 x 48 dimensional panel. It features a muted palette and geometric pattern randomly sorted in each box for unique rhythm. Softened edges allow easy cleaning, and a wider grout joint adds to its handcrafted look.

As part of Shaw Contract’s commitment to sustainable design, Stellar and Interact support healthier environments and responsible manufacturing. Since 2010, Shaw Contract cut its carbon footprint by more than 50% across Scope 1 and 2 emissions. Both collections focus on material health and circularity to improve interiors and support closed-loop practices.

