Shaw’s Kellie Ballew named top sustainability officer

Dalton—Shaw Industries announced that Kellie Ballew, chief sustainability officer, has been named one of the Top 100 Chief Sustainability Officers (CSOs) in North America by the Future/io Institute. This recognition highlights Ballew’s pioneering leadership and enduring commitment to driving sustainability innovation across Shaw and the broader built environment.

The Future/io CSO Awards spotlight executives who are leading the charge toward a NetZero 2040 goal. (Shaw has set a goal to achieve net zero operations by 2030.) Selected from a comprehensive database of Fortune 2000 companies, honorees represent trailblazing CSOs and organizations that are setting benchmarks in sustainability and operational excellence.

“Kellie’s inclusion in the Future/io Top 100 CSO list is a testament to her unwavering dedication to sustainability and innovation,” said Shaw president and CEO, Tim Baucom. “Her leadership shapes Shaw’s sustainability strategy, ensuring it delivers meaningful change for people and the planet. Her work exemplifies our commitment to sustain[HUMAN]ability—putting people at the center of all we do.”

Honorees stem from a diverse range of companies including Target, Whirlpool, IBM, Jones Lang LaSalle, Walt Disney Co., and Google.

“We want to shine a light on the importance of these leaders and the role of [sustainability leadership],” said Harald Neidhardt, CEO and curator of the Futur/io Institute. “They are beacons in the transition to desirable futures in which business and sustainability initiatives thrive together.”

Shaw has long been committed to transforming the built environment through its sustainability strategy which delivers industry-leading innovation and fosters collaboration across teams—driving measurable impact for people and the planet. Ballew has been instrumental in advancing this work throughout her 30-year career. Inspired by green chemistry and Cradle to Cradle design, she was part of the team that launched EcoWorx carpet tile—a PVC-free and fully recyclable carpet tile. Today, almost 90% of the products that Shaw manufactures are Cradle to Cradle Certified. A sought-after speaker and respected thought leader, Ballew has contributed her expertise to organizations including, though not limited to, the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute, the International WELL Building Institute and the United States Green Building Council.

“I am honored to be recognized by Future/io alongside so many inspiring sustainability leaders from across North America,” Ballew said. “At Shaw, we’re focused on sustainable spaces through collaboration and innovation. This recognition reflects the incredible work of our teams and our shared commitment to a better future.”

The Future/io CSO Awards will culminate in a gala ceremony in New York City on September 22 during the UN General Assembly and Climate Week. The full list of honorees is available here.