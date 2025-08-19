Tuesday Tips: Stick to the facts

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings reminds retailers that the easiest mistake you can make in a confrontation is slipping from purely factual content to opinions stemming from your emotions.