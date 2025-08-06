Tile of Spain opens the call for entries for 2025 awards

By FCNews Staff
Tile of Spain opens the call for entries for 2025 awards

Tile of Spain AwardsMiami, Fla.—The Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturer’s Association (ASCER) has officially opened the call for entries for the 24th edition of the Tile of Spain Awards in Architecture and Interior Design. The prestigious annual competition celebrates projects that demonstrate exceptional design, technical expertise and creativity through the use of Spanish ceramic tile.

Showcasing design ingenuity and a deep respect for materiality, the Tile of Spain Awards recognize projects that push the boundaries of what ceramic tile can achieve. From artistic expression and architectural clarity to innovative applications and expert installation, the awards spotlight the power and versatility of Spanish ceramics in both interior and exterior spaces. With the 2025 edition now accepting submissions, ASCER invites architects, interior designers, installers, students and other industry professionals to share their completed work for consideration in this internationally respected program.

The jury for this year’s edition will be chaired by acclaimed architect Julio Touza Rodríguez of Touza Arquitectos. Joining him are leading voices in architecture and interior design, including Carmen Baselga of Carmen Baselga_Taller de Proyectos; Antonio Jesús Luna of Room Diseño; and Susana Babiloni of the Colegio Territorial Arquitectos Castellón. Together, the panel will evaluate entries based on design quality, innovation and the thoughtful integration of Spanish ceramic tile.

Entries must be submitted under one of two main categories, Architecture or Interior Design, with each further divided into two subcategories: projects using dry-pressed porcelain stoneware and projects using any of the following ceramic types: extruded porcelain stoneware, rustic stoneware, glazed stoneware, wall tiles, mosaic, terracotta and more. A grand prize of $8,700 will be awarded in each subcategory. In addition, the jury reserves the right to award up to two special mentions in each category to acknowledge outstanding achievements.

Project submissions are being accepted now through Monday, Oct. 20. Winners will be announced in September 2026 during Cevisama Contract, one of Spain’s leading trade fairs for ceramic tile and bathroom furnishings. For complete entry guidelines, project submissions or more information about the Tile of Spain Awards, visit here.

Ecore International appoints Jeff Coté as president, COO

