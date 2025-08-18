TrueTouch Floors partners with Michael Halebian & Co.

By FCNews Staff
New Smyrna Beach, Fla.TrueTouch, a leading manufacturer of innovative flooring products, announces a new distribution partnership with Michael Halebian & Co., a premier flooring distributor headquartered in New Jersey. truetouch partnership

Michael Halebian & Co. will distribute TrueTouch’s Monotechnology products, the Evolv and Momentum collections, across New York, New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Delaware, Rhode Island and Maine. This collaboration aligns with both organizations’ commitments to product quality and sustainable business practices, especially in Manhattan, one of the largest commercial markets in the world. TrueTouch will stock samples and products for distribution starting in September.

“As a premier distributor, we value partnerships with companies like TrueTouch that are dedicated to responsible marketing and actively support important environmental initiatives,” said Joe Choflet, vice president at Michael Halebian & Co. “This agreement will allow us to deliver high-performance, eco-conscious flooring solutions to customers throughout our designated markets.”

The partnership between TrueTouch and Michael Halebian underscores their shared vision of providing customers with innovative, sustainable flooring products. Both companies advance environmental stewardship and support initiatives such as 4ocean and One Tree Planted.

For more information, please contact Michael Halebian at 800-631-4115. To learn more about TrueTouch, visit truetouchfloors.com.

