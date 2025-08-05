Tuesday Tips: The future is superior installation

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured PostTuesday Tips: The future is superior installation

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings, retail training expert, focuses on emphasizing installation. Promoting superior installation is the future for local flooring dealers.

