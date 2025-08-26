Voting open for FCNewStyle & Design Awards

By Steve Feldman
FCNewStyle & Design AwardsHuntington, N.Y.—Floor Covering News is seeking nominations for its annual FCNewStyle & Design Awards, a program that recognizes outstanding achievement in product visuals across today’s most popular flooring segments.

The FCNewStyle & Design Awards program, now in its second year, represents an opportunity for suppliers to benchmark themselves against their competitors and prove style and design as a separator.

“Winning an FCNewStyle & Design Award puts manufacturers’ products on an elevated platform, gaining them immediate industry recognition,” said Steven Feldman, co-publisher of FCNews. “Taking home an award not only provides additional visibility for the winning brands, but it also enhances overall brand image and helps companies position themselves as a design-oriented company.”

The Style & Design awards competition is separated into six categories: carpet, resilient, wood, ceramic, laminate and area rugs. The resilient category, due to sheer number of players and sub-segments, is divided into five sub-groups: WPC, SPC, LVT, sheet and peel & stick. The hardwood flooring segment entails two sub-groups: best residential wood style and design, and best commercial wood style and design. Tile entries are separated by floor and wall products. The remaining categories are relegated to one option.

The competition is open to any flooring supplier for products introduced in 2025. Suppliers are encouraged to submit their product/collection along with a brief description and high-resolution room scene. Note: Suppliers may submit only one product per category for consideration. There is no cost to enter the contest.

Please submit your product nominations via email to dustin@fcnews.net. The deadline to enter is Wed., Sept. 10.

Winners will be announced in the Sept. 15/22 edition of Floor Covering News.

Bulletproof your business with robust systems
Moldings: A proven profit center for dealers

