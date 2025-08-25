WECORK marks half-century milestone

It’s not often that a brand of flooring reaches a 50-year milestone. It’s even more rare for that brand to be owned by the same family throughout its storied history. WECORK, which celebrates half a century in business this month, checks both of those boxes.

An auspicious start

WECORK was founded in 1975 by Hjalmar “Lalle” Wicander, a young, entrepreneurial Swede who cut his teeth in the family cork business but was determined to build a successful cork company of his own. Lalle Wicander was fourth generation in the Wicander family’s cork business. Following a post in Switzerland in the ’60s and ’70s to expand the company, he decided that it was time to venture off on his own and make it on his own steam. Lalle sold his shares in the business and moved his young family to America in 1974. The next year, from his new home in New Hampshire, he formed a new cork flooring and underlayment company, later renamed “WECORK.”

Lalle’s daughter, Ann Wicander, joined the company in May 1990. Together they built a successful cork flooring and underlayment business spanning from coast to coast. When Lalle retired in July 1998, Ann took the helm and led the company effectively for another 25 years. In 2023, Tina Wicander Crossland—Ann’s sister and Lalle’s daughter—purchased the company. Today she carries on the legacy as the fifth generation of her family in the cork industry, building on the company’s solid foundation.

“When my father started the company, it was primarily cork underlayment that was driving the business,” Crossland, the company’s current president, said. “At that time, there wasn’t really a whole lot of competition with sound-deadening or acoustic underlayment. So he sold a lot of cork underlayment in markets where there was a concentration of high-rise luxury condos being built.”

Crossland also noted that during the early years of cork flooring it was mainly glue-down tiles. She recalled a massive job where 70,000 square feet of the company’s cork tiles were installed at the renowned Mayo Clinic. “Later came the evolution of engineered cork planks, and that’s when our mix started to change. Today I would say our business is about 75% flooring and 25% cork underlayment.”

Indeed, the cork flooring category has evolved significantly over the past 50 years—and WECORK has evolved right along with it. Crossland cited not only changes in formats but also new technologies designed to broaden the product’s visual range. “When floating floors came into the market, that was a game changer,” she said. “Cork flooring tiles were not an easy install; you had to use a contact adhesive. Floating planks made installation a lot easier.”

In that same vein, advancements in digital printing technologies expanded the design attributes of traditional cork. Take WECORK’s signature Serenity collection, for instance. “It’s cork flooring, but it features a digitally printed wood, tile or cork visual,” Crossland explained. “It’s designed for those people who don’t particularly care for the natural visuals of cork but who want the benefits cork provides—sound control, comfort underfoot, insulation.”

WECORK also has the capability to create natural cork visuals that are fade resistant. “One of the things about cork, wood and other natural products is that they can fade over time in direct sunlight,” Crossland said. “We’re able to address that issue.”

Looking at the cork category as a whole, Crossland said the ongoing technological progression across the category has been a boon for manufacturers that play in the cork arena. “We’re constantly evolving and coming up with new products,” she said. “The next generation could include a cork floor that can be floated or glued down. It’s about giving people options.”

Onward and upward

Crossland may have had big shoes to fill when she took the reins at WECORK, but by all indications she’s carving out her own path and ushering in a new era of ownership. Under her leadership, WECORK has seen continued success by achieving double-digit growth year over year; hiring new staff; spearheading operational system improvements; and opening a new warehouse in Charlotte, N.C. Crossland also oversaw a brand refresh and modernization as well as the launch of a new website and online flooring visualizer.

“We have an ever-expanding digital footprint thanks to our Roomvo Partnership Program,” Crossland said. “This allows our dealers to add the Roomvo visualizer to their website for free, showcasing WECORK products to their customers directly on their site or in their in-store kiosk. Scores of dealers are already utilizing this amazing tool with many more to come.”

Indeed, WECORK attributes its ongoing success to growing retailer partnerships. In fact, the company said it’s on pace to add 100 dealers to its national network. “Through their stores, their associates and their online presence, they continue to bring cork flooring to their communities in all 50 states and beyond,” Crossland said. “We have more dealers than ever displaying our products in their showrooms.”

One of those dedicated retailers is Alice DeGennaro, co-founder and co-owner of Longlead Lumber, a Cambridge, Mass.-based retailer specializing in reclaimed flooring, paneling, beams and custom milling. WECORK’s eco-friendly product offering fits right in Longleaf Lumber’s wheelhouse.

“We have been a partner with WECORK for 25 years, almost since the inception of our reclaimed flooring business,” DeGennaro said. “We decided to become a dealer of WECORK products because cork is a sustainable material, which complements our reclaimed flooring. The addition of WECORK products to our line of unfinished solid wood flooring nicely augments our flooring options for customers. WECORK floating floors are a well-made product with a great selection of patterns at a good price point. They have sold very well for us over the years.”

DeGennaro is not alone. Peter Dobrotin, sales rep for Linoleum City, based in Los Angeles, is also a fan. “We’ve been dealing with WECORK for more than 30 years; we really like it. We’ve never had any problems with the product. Another plus is it’s easy to get ahold of someone in their technical department when we need to.”

Another satisfied customer is Andrew Rosen, general manager and lead flooring design estimator with Custom Floor Covering in Phoenix. “I have been dealing with WECORK for many years—Tina Crossland and everyone there have been wonderful,” he said, citing the knowledge and professionalism of the WECORK staff. Rosen also likes the speedy service. “If the material is in stock, shipping to our location here in Arizona does not take a long time to arrive. In our store we stock WECORK samples for commercial or home use.”

Given the handful of players in the cork arena, it speaks volumes when a retailer commits to showcasing a particular brand on the showroom floor. “It really elevates your retail store when you provide shoppers with a product like cork,” Crossland explained. “That’s why we are very careful to make sure that we place the product in locations where retailers are able to accommodate that customer—typically someone who’s looking for a wood product and perhaps a cork product, too. They’re usually the consumer with money to spend, even during a recession.”

Grooming the next generation

WECORK is all about family and continuing the legacy as the company grows and evolves. To that end, the company recently announced the hiring of Andrew Wicander Crossland (son of Tina and Chad Crossland) as regional sales manager. With his hiring, the family legacy now spans six generations in cork.

Prior to officially joining the company, Andrew was instrumental in WECORK’s brand refresh, new website design and other marketing developments. “Although he is relatively new to WECORK as a staff member, he has been contributing to the company’s success for some time now,” Crossland said. “Our son is the sixth generation from the family, and he’s about to turn 26. He’s the fresh, new blood coming along and he’s getting up to speed. He’s been able to add a lot of additional technology to our company and a different perspective, and that’s been fantastic. I love surrounding myself with youth. They’re the next generation, and I don’t want to ever be outdated.”