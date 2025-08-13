Why RSAs should be trained in installation

When Charlie Burwell, owner of Newark, Ohio-based Church Street Floor Covering, enrolled his newest salesperson, Aliana, in a four-day installation training course, he wasn’t just taking a chance—he was making a strategic investment in both his employee and his business.

“With no prior flooring experience, Aliana needed more than product brochures and on-the-job trial and error—she needed real-world knowledge,” Burwell stated. “The class was targeted and focused, far better than letting her figure things out the hard way. If she had to gain this experience on the floor, who would’ve given her the right answers before she made mistakes that cost us money? I’m amazed at what she learned And to top it off, the state of Ohio paid for her training!”

Aliana completed the Residential Resilient Flooring Certificate, a comprehensive, four-day program offered through the Floor Covering Basics program from Professional Floorcovering Training, led by Mark Farnsworth, the groups’ president. “She gained an in-depth understanding of resilient flooring products, customer service strategies, measurement techniques and current installation technologies,” he said. “The final two days were hands-on, giving her real-world experience alongside certified installers.”

Farnsworth secured state funding for training programs in Ohio before expanding those efforts to the federal level. As director of personal development and marketing for the Floor Covering Basics program, I wanted to design an impactful and engaging first day of training for installer trainees—and really, for anyone involved in the flooring industry. Training sets the tone; it’s about building respect for the craft and connecting the dots between quality installation and customer satisfaction.

“The firsthand experience was incredible,” Aliana stated. “I had the opportunity to work alongside two certified installers, asking questions and seeing firsthand how everything is done. It gave me a much deeper understanding of the process and made it so much easier to connect with customers. I just wish I had more time for it.”

While it might seem counterintuitive to put salespeople in an installation lab, more flooring businesses are recognizing the benefits. Programs like the Residential Resilient Flooring Certificate and Residential Carpet Certificate empower salespeople with both product knowledge and real-world skills.

Here’s why training matters for RSAs:

Better customer consultations: From subfloor requirements to the pros and cons of glue-down vs. click-lock installation methods, well-trained salespeople guide customers toward the right choices—reducing returns and increasing satisfaction.

Managing expectations: Trained salespeople can clearly explain what to expect during the installation process, helping to avoid surprises and misunderstandings.

Improved communication with installers: Problems often arise when salespeople don't speak the "installation language." Knowing the terminology and process allows sales staff to collaborate more effectively with installers, reducing mistakes and improving job site efficiency.

Stronger customer relationships and greater confidence: Customers feel more supported when they're working with someone who understands the full scope of their project — not just what's on the showroom floor. Sales professionals who understand installation can diagnose issues, facilitate resolutions, and build long-term trust. When salespeople receive technical training, their confidence grows. That confidence translates into more productive conversations, stronger closing skills and a culture of ongoing learning.

In today’s competitive market, knowledgeable service is a key differentiator. Installation-trained sales teams offer a level of insight and support that online retailers and untrained competitors simply can’t match.

Lisbeth Calandrino has been promoting retail strategies for the last 20 years. To have her speak at your business or to schedule a consultation, contact her at lcalandrino@nycap.rr.com.