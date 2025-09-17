Argenta highlights dual commitment at Cersaie

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsArgenta highlights dual commitment at Cersaie
Argenta
Bergstein

Bologna, Italy—Argenta Cerámica, which specializes in the design and production of architectural and interior design pieces, will once again be present at Cersaie, the leading international ceramic fair, taking place here from Sept. 22 to 26.

For the occasion, Argenta is launching an international communication campaign under the slogan “Pure. Essential. Refined.” The concept focuses on the reinterpretation of marble with technical precision, conveying purity, essential beauty and sophistication. First, with a minimalist and universal style, the campaign accompanies the presentation of the brand’s new collections. In addition, it strengthens Argenta’s global positioning in the fields of design and architecture.

The new stand builds on the recognition received last year, when Argenta was awarded the “Best Stand” at Cersaie 2024—a prestigious prize granted by ADI (Associazione per il Disegno Industriale) and decided by an international jury of design experts. This award reinforces the company’s status as one of the brands that best interprets ceramics in exhibition spaces. It highlights Argenta’s commitment to detail, innovation, and the architectural quality of its ephemeral projects.

New at Cersaie

The first of the new releases is Bergstein, a deeper re-interpretation of German Jura stone. Available in six shades ranging from light beige to deep grey, it is offered in both porcelain and white body wall tiles. Its formats, which range from 30 x 60cm to large slabs of 120 x 280cm, make it suitable for residential, contract and outdoor projects.

Eterna, a new family of exclusive marbles, features three collections—Flavia, Nesta and Rafaello—each inspired by iconic stones and reinterpreted in porcelain with technical and aesthetic precision:

  • Flavia draws from the classic Travertino of Tivoli. Its warm tones and linear veining evoke Mediterranean building traditions, adapted for contemporary projects. Offered in matte, lapped and rigata finishes and in formats up to 120 x 280cm, Flavia is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, ensuring visual continuity across spaces.
  • Nesta takes inspiration from Carrara Calacatta. Its bright white background with gray and gold veining creates striking surfaces. Available in formats up to 120 by 280cm, Nesta offers finishes including matte, polished, silk and lapped, giving designers options to play with light and space.
  • Rafaello reinterprets the Avorio di Segesta marble from Sicily. Presented in soft tones such as cream and ivory, it provides luminosity and chromatic balance, making it versatile for homes, offices or public spaces. Its subtle yet distinctive style adapts seamlessly to many contexts.

Eterna becomes a modern anthology of marbles with these three series. It aims to bridge geological tradition with porcelain innovation to deliver a wide range of design solutions.

Previous article
TrueTouch launches MonoTech with William M. Bird
Next article
AHF unveils Timber Legends Densified Hardwood

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Synergy Convention & Expo 2025 unites the industry

FCNews Staff - 0
Nashville—As debuts go, the inaugural Synergy Convention & Expo, the uniting of four flooring trade bodies, virtually guaranteed there will be an encore performance,...
Read more
News

Strong industry support at TCNA Handbook Committee meeting

FCNews Staff - 0
Clemson, S.C.—The Tile Council of North America (TCNA) announced the successful conclusion of its recent TCNA Handbook Committee meeting, held earlier this month. Nearly...
Read more
News

AHF unveils Timber Legends Densified Hardwood

FCNews Staff - 0
Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products' Robbins brand has launched the Timber Legends Densified Wood collection, which reimagines one of America’s most iconic woods: Longleaf pine. Developed...
Read more
News

TrueTouch launches MonoTech with William M. Bird

FCNews Staff - 0
New Smyrna Beach, Fla.—TrueTouch, a manufacturer of innovative flooring products, has expanded its partnership with William M. Bird, a Charleston, S.C.-based flooring distributor, with...
Read more
Commercial

DCO Commercial Floors names new vice presidents

FCNews Staff - 0
Atlanta—DCO Commercial Floors announced the promotion of Jeff Thomas and David Aronstein to vice presidents of projects. In their new roles, they will join...
Read more
Featured Post

NFA kicks off fall meeting in Anchorage

FCNews Staff - 0
Anchorage, Alaska—The 40 members of the National Floorcovering Alliance (NFA) along with their core vendor partners converged on Alaska this week for the group’s...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X