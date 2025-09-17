Argenta highlights dual commitment at Cersaie

Bologna, Italy—Argenta Cerámica, which specializes in the design and production of architectural and interior design pieces, will once again be present at Cersaie, the leading international ceramic fair, taking place here from Sept. 22 to 26.

For the occasion, Argenta is launching an international communication campaign under the slogan “Pure. Essential. Refined.” The concept focuses on the reinterpretation of marble with technical precision, conveying purity, essential beauty and sophistication. First, with a minimalist and universal style, the campaign accompanies the presentation of the brand’s new collections. In addition, it strengthens Argenta’s global positioning in the fields of design and architecture.

The new stand builds on the recognition received last year, when Argenta was awarded the “Best Stand” at Cersaie 2024—a prestigious prize granted by ADI (Associazione per il Disegno Industriale) and decided by an international jury of design experts. This award reinforces the company’s status as one of the brands that best interprets ceramics in exhibition spaces. It highlights Argenta’s commitment to detail, innovation, and the architectural quality of its ephemeral projects.

New at Cersaie

The first of the new releases is Bergstein, a deeper re-interpretation of German Jura stone. Available in six shades ranging from light beige to deep grey, it is offered in both porcelain and white body wall tiles. Its formats, which range from 30 x 60cm to large slabs of 120 x 280cm, make it suitable for residential, contract and outdoor projects.