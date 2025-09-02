Argenta introduces new ceramic collection

By FCNews Staff
Castellon, Spain—Argenta introduced a new ceramic tile collection: Level. Designers created Level as a ceramic tile series for architectural and interior projects. It offers a wide range of formats, finishes and technical options for both indoor and outdoor use. From the decorative detail of a bathroom to the technical flooring of a terrace, Level supports every decision and space. It does so through design, innovation and functionality. argenta

The newest collection from Argenta is available in 30 x 60, 60 x 60, 60 x 120, 90 x 90 and 120 x 120cm sizes. Anti-slip versions (OUT) are made for outdoor applications. Colors include Blanco, Arena, Beige, Marfil, Perla, Gris, Plomo and Antracita.

Wall tile formats include 30 x 90cm and 30 x 60cm white body ceramic. Decorative options—Level Mod and Level Track—feature relief designs. Available tones are Blanco, Perla, Marfil and Arena.

Level Max is a 14mm-thick option in 60 x 120cm for projects requiring higher mechanical strength, including façades. It comes in Blanco, Gris, Marfil, Arena and Plomo.

Level Extrem is a 20mm-thick porcelain tile for outdoor use. It is anti-slip and suitable for installation over gravel, grass or pedestal systems. The collection offers a 60 x 120cm format in the same neutral tones for terraces, pool areas and driveways.

