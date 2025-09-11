Bolon unveils new carpet collection: Riff

By FCNews Staff
New York—Bolon, a Swedish contract flooring brand, has introduced Riff, a carpet collection inspired by the repetition and flow of a musical riff. The result is a design language that is precise yet organic—intricate up close but soothing from afar.

“In this concept, we want to showcase that rhythm by letting the communication unfold to a beat,” said Annica Eklund, chief creative officer at Bolon. “Tempo, rhythm, flow and pulse. Let’s interpret that energy and turn it into visuals—a modern, snappy, happy concept full of energy and emotion. On beat and on point.”

The collection’s distinctive 3D effect creates a playful shimmer as curated colors reflect light across a palette of black, beige and gray. These versatile neutrals are designed to amplify surrounding tones, giving designers the freedom to create both striking contrasts and subtle harmonies.

Exclusively available as a tiles-only collection, Riff offers beauty with practicality. It is easy to repair, reuse and recycle. The design performs equally well in seamless monolithic installations. It also works in quarter-turn layouts that accentuate Bolon’s light-play qualities.

The 16 colorways include Blackish Taupe, Blackish Rose, Blackish Red and Blackish Brown. Other shades are Blackish Chrome, Blackish Mint, Blackish Marine and Blackish Teal. The collection also features Greyish Rose, Greyish Mint, Greyish Metal and Greyish Teal. Rounding out the palette are Naturelle Yellow, Naturelle Chrome, Naturelle Red and Naturelle Green.

Sustainability is central to the brand. All Bolon flooring and rugs contain 68% waste material, are produced with zero climate impact and are manufactured in Sweden in a climate-neutral facility.

In North America, Matter Surfaces serves as Bolon’s exclusive distributor, bringing the collection to the corporate and education sectors.

