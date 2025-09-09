Business lessons gleaned from skydiving

(part 5) In addition to running Flooring Success Systems, I’m a licensed skydiver and wing-suit pilot with over 500 jumps. Skydiving has delivered some of the most intense, transformative experiences of my life—and it’s packed with lessons that directly apply to succeeding in business during uncertain times.
Here are five powerful lessons from the sky that can transform your flooring business:
1️) Fear is normal—Do what scares you. I’ll never forget my first skydive. Standing at the door of the plane at 9,000 feet, my heart was pounding so hard it felt like it might burst. The fear was overwhelming. But stepping through that fear was one of the most exhilarating and empower- ing things I’ve ever done.
Business takeaway: Fear is part of growth, especially in today’s unpredictable market. Whether it’s raising prices, launching a new marketing initiative or restructuring your operations, the biggest break- throughs often lie on the other side of discomfort.
2️) Systems save your life (literally). Skydiving is built on meticulous systems: gear checks, safety procedures and emergen- cy plans. Every jumper drills these steps until they’re second nature because when things go wrong, systems are what keep you alive.
Business takeaway: Systems are your business’s safety net. When uncertainty strikes—like supply chain disruptions or sudden slowdowns—your mar- keting, follow-up and customer care systems ensure you stay steady. Without systems, you’re gambling with your success.
3️) Do what others are unwilling to do. Skydiving isn’t for everyone. Most people never experience it because they aren’t willing to face that kind of in- tense fear. But those who do gain an edge most will never know.
Business takeaway: In times of economic jitters, many competitors retreat. That’s your chance to lean in. Keep sending your newsletter. Make those fol- low-up calls. Build your referral partnerships. The dealers who take bold action during tough times are the ones who emerge stronger.
4️) You’re capable of more than you think. I didn’t even start skydiving until I was 52 years old—an age when many people think big risks and new adventures are behind them. Becoming a licensed skydiver, and eventually a wingsuit pilot, was so far outside what I once believed I was capable of that it seemed impossible. But I initiative or restructuring your operations, the biggest break- throughs often lie on the other side of discomfort.
Business takeaway: Today’s challenges might feel like more than you can handle—but you’re stronger than you think. Growth happens when you stretch beyond your current comfort zone, especially when the market feels shaky.
5) Coaching is non-negotiable. I’ve seen firsthand how crit- ical coaching can be—without expert coaching in my early sky- diving days, I could have made fatal mistakes.
Business takeaway: Coaching and mentorship aren’t optional if you want to thrive—especially in uncertain times. I’ve person- ally helped hundreds of flooring dealers navigate tough markets, strengthen their margins and build lasting growth. If you’re ready for that kind of expert guidance, I can help.
Speaking & Webinars. Jim is a sought-after speaker and founder of Flooring Success Systems. He delivers powerful live and virtual presentations that help floor dealers grow sales, improve margins, and strengthen their businesses. His team also offers a complete turnkey webinar package—handling hosting, promotions and full execution.