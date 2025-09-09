Business lessons gleaned from skydiving

(part 5) In addition to running Flooring Success Systems, I’m a licensed skydiver and wing-suit pilot with over 500 jumps. Skydiving has delivered some of the most intense, transformative experiences of my life—and it’s packed with lessons that directly apply to succeeding in business during uncertain times.

Here are five powerful lessons from the sky that can transform your flooring business:

1️) Fear is normal—Do what scares you. I’ll never forget my first skydive. Standing at the door of the plane at 9,000 feet, my heart was pounding so hard it felt like it might burst. The fear was overwhelming. But stepping through that fear was one of the most exhilarating and empower- ing things I’ve ever done.