Cali welcomes Jim Curtin to sales team

Encinitas, Calif.—Cali has named Jim Curtin vice president of dealer sales, with a focus on the Eastern United States market. He will work alongside the company’s current sales leadership to strengthen customer interaction and engagement.

Curtin brings 40 years of flooring industry experience to the role. He has held leadership positions including director of corporate accounts, regional vice president and vice president of sales at Tuftex, Shaw, Shaw Living and Surya. Most recently, he served as vice president of sales at Happy Feet for eight years.

“Jim’s extensive industry knowledge and proven track record of building strong dealer partnerships make him an ideal addition to our team,” said Doug Jackson, CEO of Cali. “His experience aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing exceptional value and service to our retail partners. We’re excited to have him strengthen our presence in the Eastern U.S. market.”

In his new position, Curtin will expand Cali dealer network in the region. He will also build on the brand’s reputation for quality products, select distribution partnerships and customer service. He will work with senior vice president of sales, Jay Flynn, and vice president of dealer sales, Bob Fish.