Cali welcomes Jim Curtin to sales team

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsCali welcomes Jim Curtin to sales team
Curtin
Jim Curtin

Encinitas, Calif.—Cali has named Jim Curtin vice president of dealer sales, with a focus on the Eastern United States market. He will work alongside the company’s current sales leadership to strengthen customer interaction and engagement.

Curtin brings 40 years of flooring industry experience to the role. He has held leadership positions including director of corporate accounts, regional vice president and vice president of sales at Tuftex, Shaw, Shaw Living and Surya. Most recently, he served as vice president of sales at Happy Feet for eight years.

“Jim’s extensive industry knowledge and proven track record of building strong dealer partnerships make him an ideal addition to our team,” said Doug Jackson, CEO of Cali. “His experience aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing exceptional value and service to our retail partners. We’re excited to have him strengthen our presence in the Eastern U.S. market.”

In his new position, Curtin will expand Cali dealer network in the region. He will also build on the brand’s reputation for quality products, select distribution partnerships and customer service. He will work with senior vice president of sales, Jay Flynn, and vice president of dealer sales, Bob Fish.

Previous article
Tarkett names new senior directors
Next article
Tile of Spain reveals jury overseeing annual tile of spain awards

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Saroyan Hardwoods hires Kendra Griffin as CMO

FCNews Staff - 0
Los Angelas—Saroyan Hardwoods announced the hiring of Kendra Griffin to the position of chief marketing officer. She will be responsible for leading all marketing...
Read more
News

FCITS convenes first broad industry advisory board

FCNews Staff - 0
Atlanta—Flooring Consultants and Inspection Training Services (FCITS) has formed its first broad industry advisory board, expanding its reach beyond inspectors to include installers and...
Read more
Installation

i4F increases its CFI educational partnership

FCNews Staff - 0
Turnhout, Belgium—i4F announced it has elevated its Certified Flooring Installers (CFI) educational partnership to Gold Level. The company will also exhibit at the upcoming...
Read more
News

Tile of Spain reveals jury overseeing annual tile of spain awards

FCNews Staff - 0
Castellón, Spain—The Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturers Association (ASCER) has announced the jury for the 24th annual Tile of Spain Awards, featuring a prestigious group...
Read more
News

Tarkett names new senior directors

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has named Antonio Bucca senior director of product management, soft surface, in its commercial strategy and development team. Bucca has been with...
Read more
News

TISE previews January 2026 features and education

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—The International Surface Event (TISE), North America’s marketplace for flooring, stone and tile innovation, will return Jan. 27-29, 2026, here at the Mandalay...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X