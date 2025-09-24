Crossville launches redesigned website

Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville, a brand of sustainable, high-quality tile surface solutions from AHF Products, announced the launch of its newly redesigned website—marking a major step in aligning its digital presence with its mission to deliver beautiful, functional and lasting products while supporting the design community.

The redesigned site improves product discovery, enhances mobile access and simplifies the experience for industry professionals and clients to find information, order samples and make purchases.

“Our aim with this website redesign was to make the user journey as seamless and engaging as possible,” said Dallas Roumayah, director of marketing, AHF Products. “We wanted to create an online experience that mirrors the quality of our products—easy to navigate, visually striking and rich in content that truly reflects the depth of our commitment to design, sustainability and craftsmanship.”

A fresh look, optimized functionality

With a clean, modern design and mobile-first approach, the new site delivers a fully responsive experience across all devices. Faster load times, intuitive navigation and improved search tools allow users to explore collections, browse inspiration and access technical information with ease.

The site also features large-scale product photography to highlight the quality and texture of Crossville tiles, reinforcing the brand’s leadership in sustainable, innovative surfaces.

Enhanced product access, sample ordering

A key upgrade is the custom-built Product Information Management (PIM) integration, which keeps product data accurate, current and easy to access. Advanced filtering helps users quickly find products by style, material or color.

“Sample ordering is now clear and convenient, whether you’re browsing shower tile, outdoor deck tile or glass mosaic tile,” Roumayah said. “You’ll see exactly where and how to request free Crossville tile samples—no digging required.”

The site also streamlines access to essential tools like installation guides, care instructions and technical data directly from product and resource pages—whether for cleaning porcelain floor tiles or specifying porcelain patio tiles.

Designed for professionals, sector-specific clients

The new site serves two main audiences: industry professionals and clients in sectors such as hospitality, healthcare, education, government and residential, as well as residential customers.

Architects, designers, developers, dealers and Crossville’s sales team benefit from quick access to case studies, product specs and sample ordering tools. For sector-specific users, curated content showcases how Crossville products are applied in real-world projects, helping them find the most relevant solutions for their needs.