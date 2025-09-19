Decocer at Cersaie 2025

Bologna, Italy— Decocer returns to Cersaie, the leading international fair for ceramics and design, with a signature space titled “Echoes of the Earth.” Designed by architect Héctor Ruiz Velázquez, the stand is presented as a material manifesto that champions expressiveness, sustainability and the versatility of small formats.

Decocer’s latest introductions demonstrate how ceramics can evolve from surface covering to become structure, space and narrative. The pavilion, just 65 square meters, emerges from a large ceramic mass opened in an organic, human gesture that invites visitors inside. Three monumental cylinders, inspired by tree trunks and constructed entirely from small-format pieces, create an immersive journey where material guides movement.

The installation condenses an innovative vision into a compact, modular and sustainable space. It is dismantlable and reusable, designed to let visitors walk through, touch and inhabit ceramics. Inspired by nature, the pavilion shows that small-format tiles can shape atmospheres, tell stories and move visitors through the power of material.

Featured Collections

Decocer’s Cersaie 2025 showcase highlights collections defined by expressive, contemporary style. Reliefs, textures and glazes interact with color palettes ranging from timeless neutrals to vibrant tones, transforming ceramics into a versatile language that bridges tradition and modernity.

Cubik — A 7.5 x 30cm format that combines geometric reliefs in matte and glossy finishes with smooth bases. The palette includes neutrals and bold shades such as Wine, Forest and Black, offering dynamic, sophisticated compositions.

Auralis — A 6.1 x 25cm format featuring artisan textures and intense glazing. Reliefs create strong visual impact in colors like Sand and Olive alongside Bordeaux, Navy and Black.

Abaco — A matte porcelain reinterpretation of the classic 10 x 10cm. Its uniform palette emphasizes modulation, rhythm and grout design for clean, timeless compositions.

Senda — A 15 x 15cm format inspired by Aztec geometries and organic reliefs. Neutral tones of White, Black and Moss combine with Aztec and Tear decorative pieces for tactile and visual richness.

Atlas — A matte porcelain series evoking the Sahara, offered in 15 x 15 and 5 x 15cm formats. White and terracotta bases pair with expressive green, blue and black decorations for contrast and elegance.

Petrea — A terrazzo-inspired series where material fragments recall the vitality of nature. Five tones—Green, Grey, Ocean, White and Cream—connect contemporary design with natural essence.

Argila — A clay-inspired collection featuring craquelures and organic patterns. Six earthy tones highlight texture and depth, offering an expressive, authentic aesthetic.

Kai — Designs evoking water’s movement, transparency and light. A palette of pearly, caramel, sage, aquamarine and ocean shades conveys calm and freshness.

Water — Surfaces with crystallized salts and pigments inspired by the sea’s mineral textures. Available in Aqua, Bali, Sabbia and Cement, the series captures oceanic depth and energy.

With more than 35 years of experience, Decocer has become a leader in the design and custom manufacturing of small-format ceramics. The company’s expertise in shapes, finishes, colors and reliefs has established it as a strategic partner for manufacturers, distributors and specifiers in more than 20 countries.