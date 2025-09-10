Gundlach Tools buys Ceno USA

By FCNews Staff
Ceno USABelleville, Ill.—Beno J. Gundlach Company, a provider of quality installation tools, has acquired Ceno USA, a floor prep and finish equipment company, to complement its flooring installation tools product line.

Founded in 1985 by Bob Moffett, president/CEO, Ceno USA has been a leader in floor prep, vacuums and tools for 40 years. As Moffett begins to semi-retire, he said he wanted to transition his company to good hands—a fellow leader in the flooring installation industry. Folding Ceno products into the Gundlach product line will offer one-stop shopping for distributors who serve the flooring installation trades.

The Ceno name is well-known, and their reputation delivers the confidence of a quality product,” said Steve Gundlach, president and CEO of Gundlach Tools. “The Gundlach name also is synonymous with quality, and between us we have nearly 140 years of serving the trades community. This is a good pairing, and we look forward to continuing to deliver all our customers the quality and service they’ve come to expect—and deserve.”

Effective immediately, Ceno products are available for purchase through the Gundlach distribution network. “It’s business as usual,” Gundlach added. “Customers can order Ceno products as they always have. We expect a smooth transition as we work to fully stock our Belleville warehouse, and in the meantime the Ceno warehouse in Houston, Texas, continues to ship products as they’re ordered.”

Moffett will continue with the company in an advisory role on Ceno brands within Gundlach Tools. Gundlach’s George Lucker will serve as product manager, Ceno Brands.

