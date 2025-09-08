Happy Floors appoints Jay Brown as EVP

Miami, Fla.—Happy Floors, a Paramount Global Surfaces (PGS) company and a leader in premium natural stone, porcelain, ceramic tile and engineered surfaces, announced the appointment of Jay Brown as executive vice president, effective September 8.

As executive vice president, Brown will focus on advancing Happy Floors’ growth strategy, strengthening customer relationships and expanding the company’s presence across the premium surfaces category. His leadership will play a key role in furthering Happy Floors’ mission to provide innovative, high-quality products backed by exceptional service.

“Jay’s extensive industry expertise, passion for performance, and proven leadership make him an exceptional addition to our executive team,” said Kory Bowling, CEO of Happy Floors. “We’re thrilled to welcome him to the Happy Floors family.”

Brown brings more than 35 years of experience with a strong track record of driving strategic growth, building customer-focused organizations and leading high-performing teams. Throughout his career, he has spearheaded transformative initiatives that have improved operational performance, advanced product innovation and expanded market share—delivering sustained revenue growth across multiple organizations.