i4F increases its CFI educational partnership

Turnhout, Belgium—i4F announced it has elevated its Certified Flooring Installers (CFI) educational partnership to Gold Level. The company will also exhibit at the upcoming Synergy Convention, Sept. 16–18 at the Sheraton Music City near Nashville International Airport.

i4F has supported the event since its inception three years ago. The convention is organized by CFI and the Flooring Contractors Association (FCICA). It brings together leaders, organizations and installation professionals across the flooring industry.

“We chose to deepen our support of CFI because we believe installers are the nuts and bolts of our industry,” said president of i4F, Matthieu Dekens. “Their expertise is critical to the success of us as technology providers as well as manufacturers and retailers alike. By investing in installer education, we are helping to set higher standards across the flooring industry—supporting installations that are carried out correctly, efficiently and with quality as the top priority. This not only promotes durability but also helps ensure that end-users are delighted with the final result. We look forward to an inspiring and insightful Synergy Convention, where together we can drive innovation and continue raising the standards of flooring installation.”

As a Gold-level CFI educational partner, i4F will continue to help advance the skills and knowledge of flooring installers. The company says these skills are critical to ensuring product performance and customer satisfaction. The partnership also reflects i4F’s commitment to training initiatives and collaboration with installers and associations. It reaffirms the company’s belief in the importance of continuous education.

Visitors to i4F’s booth (No. 38) will be able to explore the company’s latest installation technologies and solutions for floors and walls. The products are designed for multiple materials and room types. Members of i4F’s U.S. and international teams will be available throughout the convention.