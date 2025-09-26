INSTALL announces collaboration with ATPG, UZIN UTZ

By FCNews Staff
Washington, D.C.—INSTALL, the North American leader in floor covering installation training and certification, announced a strategic collaboration with ATPG Corporation and UZIN UTZ. The partnership aims to advance innovation and raise industry standards in the rapidly growing concrete flooring market.

The partnership brings together the coatings expertise of ATPG Corporation and the cutting-edge flooring preparation systems and sustainable product technologies of UZIN UTZ. It also leverages the highly trained workforce of INSTALL. Together, they will deliver exceptional results for commercial, industrial and institutional clients across North America.

“The demand for durable, sustainable and aesthetically advanced concrete flooring is growing rapidly,” said Tony Camarota, CEO, ATPG Corporation. “By aligning with UZIN UTZ and INSTALL, we are combining product innovation with unmatched installation expertise to meet this demand head-on.”

Key benefits of the collaboration include:

  • Expanded market reach – Leveraging each partner’s strengths to bring innovative solutions to the concrete flooring sector.

  • Enhanced training and standards – INSTALL’s comprehensive programs ensure installers meet the highest levels of skill and safety.

  • Sustainable solutions – UZIN UTZ’s environmentally responsible flooring systems support green building practices.

  • Quality and reliability – ATPG Corporation’s superior coatings provide long-lasting performance.

“This collaboration is not just about products—it’s about raising the bar for the entire industry,” said Brian Preuss, vice president of Sales, UZIN UTZ. “Together with INSTALL and ATPG, we are ensuring that clients benefit from top-tier materials, expert craftsmanship and long-lasting flooring solutions.”

By combining leading-edge products with the highest level of installer training, the alliance aims to drive innovation, efficiency and long-term value. It also aims to set a new benchmark for quality and sustainability in concrete flooring.

