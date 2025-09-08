Lessons learned from the end of the ‘Party’

I often read about a company going out of business. It can be large national chain or a single local establishment. I try to learn what led to their demise and see what, if anything, can be related to your businesses to prevent a similar fate. Late last year I read that party supplies chain Party City was going out of business after nearly four decades. On the surface, I thought it had a good concept. After all, everyone loves a party— especially children, whose parents would flock there in droves to spend their paychecks on all kinds of crap for their kids’ birthday parties. Yet, when Party City announced it would close its stores in early 2025, no one was surprised. Or even cared. Many consumers admitted they had stopped shopping there years ago.

Before the chain shut its doors in February, upon further review it was not difficult to determine why the retailer went out of business. There was nothing special to celebrate in the aisles of drab merchandise: paper plates, table covers, greeting cards and other party supplies that you could easily find on Amazon, at Walmart or even dollar stores. Lesson #1: If you can’t tell me why you’re different, you probably aren’t.

If anything, Party City epitomizes trends that have brought down dozens of chains since the beginning of 2024. It struggled to manage the debt load it inherited from a lengthy period of ownership by private equity. Just as important, Party City failed to make the kinds of investments—especially in technology—that retailers must make to woo consumers whose shopping habits have changed dramatically since the COVID-19 pandemic. Lesson #2: Adapt to changing trends or die.

The once 800-store chain was not the only national retailer to find itself out of favor with shoppers. A number of others sought bankruptcy protection in 2024 or simply went out of business. Research and data firm Coresight Research recently counted 50 retail brick and mortar bankruptcies in 2024, or roughly double the tally from the previous year. Lesson #3: Specialized retailers have much less room for error in the higher-inflation, post- COVID-19 environment.

Consumers are more price-conscious than they’ve been in years; the pandemic, meanwhile, has made them more inclined to consolidate their shopping to visit as few stores as efficiently as possible.

Back to Party City. The company was born in 1986 when Steve Mandell, a retail sales consultant, realized there was no major retailer for party supplies. Instead, many general merchandise retailers had small sections for party items like napkins and decorations. Seeing an opportunity, he opened a store in New Jersey that was meant to be what Barnes & Noble was to books. The company grew and enjoyed many years of success.

In 2012 a private equity firm bought Party City in a leveraged buyout. Its debt load from the LBO was $2.2 billion, an amount roughly on par with its annual revenue—and an enormous amount for such a modestly sized chain. But as long as Party City was growing, the debt load was manageable.

But two catastrophic things would happen as the decade neared its close. Filling balloons with helium was one of the company’s most profitable services, and something consumers couldn’t do on Amazon. But in 2019 a nationwide helium shortage devastated that business. A year later, COVID-19 happened. From one day to the next, sales plunged as Americans on lockdown suspended their social gatherings. Lesson #4: Have a plan when disaster hits.

Meanwhile, interest payments from the LBO had diverted money away from Party City’s investment in its stores, which became unappealing and understaffed. The debt also undermined efforts to improve its e-commerce. Lesson #5: If you don’t continue to invest in your business, you will become irrelevant.

“Party City had a super defensible moat, but they blew it,” said Joel Bines, managing partner at consultancy Spruce Advisory. “They did that by disappointing the customer, by not getting ahead of their balance sheet and by not changing their business model for what today’s consumers want.” (See Lesson #2.)

In an inflationary environment where lower-income shoppers are constantly seeking deals, it’s hard to fathom retailers like Big Lots, which focuses on closeout and liquidation sales, and 99 Cents Only, a deep discounter, have also sought bankruptcy protection. But those retailers, like Party City, have failed to keep up with technology that could keep consumers loyal, including enhanced inventory management, dynamic pricing tools and deep consumer analytics. Meanwhile, the largest retailers in the U.S. have been making those kinds of investments for years. Lesson #6: Those who do not keep up with advancements in technology will lose.

The most successful retailers of the last few years have been those that invested in technology, gave consumers a reason to keep shopping there with compelling merchandise and incentives, and made sure stores were well-staffed and well equipped. But it’s hard to do that if you’re grappling with razor-thin profit margins or a mountain of debt—and there are still many retailers struggling with either or both.